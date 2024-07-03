iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri KPR Industries Ltd Share Price

30.34
(-2.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:28:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.55
  • Day's High31.15
  • 52 Wk High48.9
  • Prev. Close31.15
  • Day's Low30.25
  • 52 Wk Low 20.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.9
  • P/E24.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.91
  • EPS1.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)61.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sri KPR Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

30.55

Prev. Close

31.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.9

Day's High

31.15

Day's Low

30.25

52 Week's High

48.9

52 Week's Low

20.1

Book Value

25.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

61.14

P/E

24.15

EPS

1.29

Divi. Yield

0

Sri KPR Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sri KPR Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sri KPR Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.53%

Institutions: 0.53%

Non-Institutions: 36.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sri KPR Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.15

20.15

20.15

20.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58.89

57.17

56.28

57.04

Net Worth

79.04

77.32

76.43

77.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.81

5.25

10.38

17.27

yoy growth (%)

-27.36

-49.44

-39.88

17.39

Raw materials

-1.06

-2.57

-1.89

-5.95

As % of sales

27.99

48.97

18.27

34.48

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.75

-1.13

-1.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.79

0.29

2.91

3.13

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.75

-2.14

-2.55

Tax paid

0.57

1.81

1.03

-0.38

Working capital

-2.43

-6.92

8.11

-0.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.36

-49.44

-39.88

17.39

Op profit growth

8.7

-193.72

-76.44

-10.35

EBIT growth

851.09

-77.08

-11.85

-2.99

Net profit growth

296.08

-46.43

35.97

25.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13.75

13.84

8.94

8.87

16.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.75

13.84

8.94

8.87

16.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.25

2.32

2.86

11.26

4.5

Sri KPR Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.15

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.5

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.35

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sri KPR Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Srinath Reddy Nalla

Chairman & Independent Directo

P Jagadeeshwar Reddy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vineel Reddy Nalla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vinitha Reddy Nalla

Whole-time Director

Bhoopal Reddy Aleti

Independent Director

Indani Venkata Lakshmi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reena Jejani

Managing Director

Kishan Reddy Nalla

Independent Director

T Naveena Chandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri KPR Industries Ltd

Summary

Sri KPR Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Sri Venkateswara Pipes Limited) was incorporated on October 13, 1988 originally under the name of Bhagyanagar Engineering Industries Ltd and was promoted by Mr. Kishan Reddy Naila, Mr. Prathap Reddy Ande and Mr. Raja Reddy Gaddam. After incorporation, the Company established a facility for manufacture of PVC Pipes and PVC Foam Profiles at Village Nadikandi, in the State of Andhra Pradesh, and changed the name to Bhagyanagar Wood Plast Ltd. The said Project was part financed by maiden Public Issue of the Company in the year 1994-95 and with term loan from HUDCO. The working capital facilities were provided by State Bank of Hyderabad. Over a period of time, the Company gained experience in marketing the pipes and possessed technical knowledge and expertise in manufacturing and marketing of Asbestos Cement Pressure Pipes. With this, it established itself as a leader in Asbestos Cement Pipes field. Thereafter, the Company formed a 100% subsidiary by name Sri KPR Infra& Projects Ltd to carry on the business of laying Asbestos Cement Pressure Pipes lines. In the course of time, the PVC project was disposed off and the Company was exploring various options to augment the business prospects and also to have a progressive growth oriented business. Thereafter, the amalgamation of M/s. Sri Venkateswara Pipes Limited with the Company was announced in March, 2013. Accordingly, the assets and liabilities of the Company got vested into it effectiv
Company FAQs

What is the Sri KPR Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sri KPR Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sri KPR Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri KPR Industries Ltd is ₹61.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sri KPR Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sri KPR Industries Ltd is 24.15 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sri KPR Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri KPR Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri KPR Industries Ltd is ₹20.1 and ₹48.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sri KPR Industries Ltd?

Sri KPR Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.64%, 3 Years at 10.08%, 1 Year at 33.75%, 6 Month at -12.15%, 3 Month at -16.93% and 1 Month at -11.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sri KPR Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sri KPR Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.60 %
Institutions - 0.54 %
Public - 36.87 %

