Sri KPR Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Sri Venkateswara Pipes Limited) was incorporated on October 13, 1988 originally under the name of Bhagyanagar Engineering Industries Ltd and was promoted by Mr. Kishan Reddy Naila, Mr. Prathap Reddy Ande and Mr. Raja Reddy Gaddam. After incorporation, the Company established a facility for manufacture of PVC Pipes and PVC Foam Profiles at Village Nadikandi, in the State of Andhra Pradesh, and changed the name to Bhagyanagar Wood Plast Ltd. The said Project was part financed by maiden Public Issue of the Company in the year 1994-95 and with term loan from HUDCO. The working capital facilities were provided by State Bank of Hyderabad. Over a period of time, the Company gained experience in marketing the pipes and possessed technical knowledge and expertise in manufacturing and marketing of Asbestos Cement Pressure Pipes. With this, it established itself as a leader in Asbestos Cement Pipes field. Thereafter, the Company formed a 100% subsidiary by name Sri KPR Infra& Projects Ltd to carry on the business of laying Asbestos Cement Pressure Pipes lines. In the course of time, the PVC project was disposed off and the Company was exploring various options to augment the business prospects and also to have a progressive growth oriented business. Thereafter, the amalgamation of M/s. Sri Venkateswara Pipes Limited with the Company was announced in March, 2013. Accordingly, the assets and liabilities of the Company got vested into it effectiv

