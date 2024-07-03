Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹30.55
Prev. Close₹31.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.9
Day's High₹31.15
Day's Low₹30.25
52 Week's High₹48.9
52 Week's Low₹20.1
Book Value₹25.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61.14
P/E24.15
EPS1.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.15
20.15
20.15
20.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.89
57.17
56.28
57.04
Net Worth
79.04
77.32
76.43
77.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.81
5.25
10.38
17.27
yoy growth (%)
-27.36
-49.44
-39.88
17.39
Raw materials
-1.06
-2.57
-1.89
-5.95
As % of sales
27.99
48.97
18.27
34.48
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.75
-1.13
-1.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.79
0.29
2.91
3.13
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.75
-2.14
-2.55
Tax paid
0.57
1.81
1.03
-0.38
Working capital
-2.43
-6.92
8.11
-0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.36
-49.44
-39.88
17.39
Op profit growth
8.7
-193.72
-76.44
-10.35
EBIT growth
851.09
-77.08
-11.85
-2.99
Net profit growth
296.08
-46.43
35.97
25.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13.75
13.84
8.94
8.87
16.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.75
13.84
8.94
8.87
16.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.25
2.32
2.86
11.26
4.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.15
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.5
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.35
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Srinath Reddy Nalla
Chairman & Independent Directo
P Jagadeeshwar Reddy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vineel Reddy Nalla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vinitha Reddy Nalla
Whole-time Director
Bhoopal Reddy Aleti
Independent Director
Indani Venkata Lakshmi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reena Jejani
Managing Director
Kishan Reddy Nalla
Independent Director
T Naveena Chandra
Reports by Sri KPR Industries Ltd
Summary
Sri KPR Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Sri Venkateswara Pipes Limited) was incorporated on October 13, 1988 originally under the name of Bhagyanagar Engineering Industries Ltd and was promoted by Mr. Kishan Reddy Naila, Mr. Prathap Reddy Ande and Mr. Raja Reddy Gaddam. After incorporation, the Company established a facility for manufacture of PVC Pipes and PVC Foam Profiles at Village Nadikandi, in the State of Andhra Pradesh, and changed the name to Bhagyanagar Wood Plast Ltd. The said Project was part financed by maiden Public Issue of the Company in the year 1994-95 and with term loan from HUDCO. The working capital facilities were provided by State Bank of Hyderabad. Over a period of time, the Company gained experience in marketing the pipes and possessed technical knowledge and expertise in manufacturing and marketing of Asbestos Cement Pressure Pipes. With this, it established itself as a leader in Asbestos Cement Pipes field. Thereafter, the Company formed a 100% subsidiary by name Sri KPR Infra& Projects Ltd to carry on the business of laying Asbestos Cement Pressure Pipes lines. In the course of time, the PVC project was disposed off and the Company was exploring various options to augment the business prospects and also to have a progressive growth oriented business. Thereafter, the amalgamation of M/s. Sri Venkateswara Pipes Limited with the Company was announced in March, 2013. Accordingly, the assets and liabilities of the Company got vested into it effectiv
The Sri KPR Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri KPR Industries Ltd is ₹61.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sri KPR Industries Ltd is 24.15 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri KPR Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri KPR Industries Ltd is ₹20.1 and ₹48.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sri KPR Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.64%, 3 Years at 10.08%, 1 Year at 33.75%, 6 Month at -12.15%, 3 Month at -16.93% and 1 Month at -11.83%.
