|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.81
5.25
10.38
17.27
yoy growth (%)
-27.36
-49.44
-39.88
17.39
Raw materials
-1.06
-2.57
-1.89
-5.95
As % of sales
27.99
48.97
18.27
34.48
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.75
-1.13
-1.4
As % of sales
13.05
14.41
10.96
8.13
Other costs
-3.35
-2.93
-6.26
-5.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
87.89
55.94
60.32
30.75
Operating profit
-1.1
-1.01
1.08
4.6
OPM
-28.93
-19.33
10.43
26.62
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.75
-2.14
-2.55
Interest expense
-0.54
-0.57
-0.91
-1.2
Other income
10.82
3.64
4.88
2.29
Profit before tax
7.79
0.29
2.91
3.13
Taxes
0.57
1.81
1.03
-0.38
Tax rate
7.37
609.62
35.47
-12.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.37
2.11
3.94
2.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.14
Net profit
8.37
2.11
3.94
2.9
yoy growth (%)
296.08
-46.43
35.97
25.07
NPM
219.52
40.25
37.99
16.79
