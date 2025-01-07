iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri KPR Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31
(2.11%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.81

5.25

10.38

17.27

yoy growth (%)

-27.36

-49.44

-39.88

17.39

Raw materials

-1.06

-2.57

-1.89

-5.95

As % of sales

27.99

48.97

18.27

34.48

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.75

-1.13

-1.4

As % of sales

13.05

14.41

10.96

8.13

Other costs

-3.35

-2.93

-6.26

-5.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

87.89

55.94

60.32

30.75

Operating profit

-1.1

-1.01

1.08

4.6

OPM

-28.93

-19.33

10.43

26.62

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.75

-2.14

-2.55

Interest expense

-0.54

-0.57

-0.91

-1.2

Other income

10.82

3.64

4.88

2.29

Profit before tax

7.79

0.29

2.91

3.13

Taxes

0.57

1.81

1.03

-0.38

Tax rate

7.37

609.62

35.47

-12.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.37

2.11

3.94

2.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.14

Net profit

8.37

2.11

3.94

2.9

yoy growth (%)

296.08

-46.43

35.97

25.07

NPM

219.52

40.25

37.99

16.79

