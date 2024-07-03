Sri KPR Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
11.48
11.81
7.09
6.42
15.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.48
11.81
7.09
6.42
15.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.62
0.77
3.04
11.25
3.81
Total Income
15.1
12.58
10.13
17.67
18.85
Total Expenditure
5.65
5.54
4.83
5.28
8.71
PBIDT
9.45
7.04
5.3
12.39
10.13
Interest
0
0.07
0.02
1.03
1.16
PBDT
9.45
6.97
5.28
11.36
8.97
Depreciation
2.85
2.93
2.93
2.88
3.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.22
0.81
-0.44
-0.21
-1.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.38
3.23
2.78
8.68
6.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.38
3.23
2.78
8.68
6.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.38
3.23
2.78
8.68
6.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.67
1.6
1.38
4.31
3.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.15
20.15
20.15
20.15
20.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
82.31
59.61
74.75
192.99
67.35
PBDTM(%)
82.31
59.01
74.47
176.94
59.64
PATM(%)
46.86
27.34
39.21
135.2
45.14
No Record Found
