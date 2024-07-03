iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri KPR Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

30.7
(-0.65%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

11.48

11.81

7.09

6.42

15.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.48

11.81

7.09

6.42

15.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.62

0.77

3.04

11.25

3.81

Total Income

15.1

12.58

10.13

17.67

18.85

Total Expenditure

5.65

5.54

4.83

5.28

8.71

PBIDT

9.45

7.04

5.3

12.39

10.13

Interest

0

0.07

0.02

1.03

1.16

PBDT

9.45

6.97

5.28

11.36

8.97

Depreciation

2.85

2.93

2.93

2.88

3.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.22

0.81

-0.44

-0.21

-1.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.38

3.23

2.78

8.68

6.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.38

3.23

2.78

8.68

6.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.38

3.23

2.78

8.68

6.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.67

1.6

1.38

4.31

3.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.15

20.15

20.15

20.15

20.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

82.31

59.61

74.75

192.99

67.35

PBDTM(%)

82.31

59.01

74.47

176.94

59.64

PATM(%)

46.86

27.34

39.21

135.2

45.14

