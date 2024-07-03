Sri KPR Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4.39
2.78
2.27
2.88
5.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.39
2.78
2.27
2.88
5.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
2.41
3.63
2.49
0.47
Total Income
4.41
5.19
5.9
5.37
6.14
Total Expenditure
1.71
1.15
1.57
1.89
2.03
PBIDT
2.7
4.05
4.33
3.49
4.11
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.7
4.05
4.33
3.49
4.11
Depreciation
0.74
0.74
0.74
0.95
0.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.36
0.72
1.1
0.32
0.61
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.6
2.59
2.5
2.22
2.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.6
2.59
2.5
2.22
2.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.5
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.6
2.09
2.5
2.22
2.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.8
1.29
1.24
1.1
1.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.15
20.15
20.15
20.15
20.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
61.5
145.68
190.74
121.18
72.48
PBDTM(%)
61.5
145.68
190.74
121.18
72.48
PATM(%)
36.44
93.16
110.13
77.08
45.67
