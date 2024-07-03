iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri KPR Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

30.98
(2.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4.39

2.78

2.27

2.88

5.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.39

2.78

2.27

2.88

5.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

2.41

3.63

2.49

0.47

Total Income

4.41

5.19

5.9

5.37

6.14

Total Expenditure

1.71

1.15

1.57

1.89

2.03

PBIDT

2.7

4.05

4.33

3.49

4.11

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.7

4.05

4.33

3.49

4.11

Depreciation

0.74

0.74

0.74

0.95

0.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.36

0.72

1.1

0.32

0.61

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.6

2.59

2.5

2.22

2.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.6

2.59

2.5

2.22

2.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.5

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.6

2.09

2.5

2.22

2.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.8

1.29

1.24

1.1

1.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.15

20.15

20.15

20.15

20.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

61.5

145.68

190.74

121.18

72.48

PBDTM(%)

61.5

145.68

190.74

121.18

72.48

PATM(%)

36.44

93.16

110.13

77.08

45.67

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri KPR Industries Ltd

