Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SRI KPR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on September 05, 2024, has inter-alia: 1) Approved the Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on September 30, 2024 at 12.00 Noon (IST), through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 2) Approved the Board of Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with annexures. 3) Took Note of the Auditors Reports for Standalone and Consolidated Financials of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and other matters.

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

SRI KPR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board has approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 31st July, 2024 have approved the following Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024: 1. Standalone 2. Consolidated (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 10 May 2024

SRI KPR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; and 2.To consider other matters if any Outcome of Board Meeting with reference to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) we are Submitting Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Pursuant to regulation 30 of the securities and exchange Board of India (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) regulation, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e 18th march,2024 has appointed Mrs. Reena Jejani (A61595) as company secretary (key managerial personnel) and compliance officer with effect from 18th march 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024