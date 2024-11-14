iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SRI KPR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on September 05, 2024, has inter-alia: 1) Approved the Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on September 30, 2024 at 12.00 Noon (IST), through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 2) Approved the Board of Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with annexures. 3) Took Note of the Auditors Reports for Standalone and Consolidated Financials of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and other matters.
Board Meeting31 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
SRI KPR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board has approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 31st July, 2024 have approved the following Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024: 1. Standalone 2. Consolidated (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202410 May 2024
SRI KPR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; and 2.To consider other matters if any Outcome of Board Meeting with reference to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) we are Submitting Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
Pursuant to regulation 30 of the securities and exchange Board of India (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) regulation, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e 18th march,2024 has appointed Mrs. Reena Jejani (A61595) as company secretary (key managerial personnel) and compliance officer with effect from 18th march 2024.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SRI KPR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above stated subject we bring to your kind notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Vth Floor V K Towers Sardar Patel Road Secunderabad - 500003 Telangana India inter-alia to: i) To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ending 31st December 2023. ii) To consider other matters if any Further we would like to inform that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the insiders has been closed from 01st January 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 1.Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The said Unaudited Financial Results together with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors dated February 14, 2024 are enclosed herewith - Snap Shot of REVIEW OF OPERATIONS is being attached as Annexure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

