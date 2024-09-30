Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 21, 2024 to September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting ( AGM) scheduled to be held on September 30, 2024. Outcome of AGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) AGM voting results and Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)