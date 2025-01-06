Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.85
11.49
-6.04
-4.95
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.27
-0.39
-0.64
Tax paid
-1.24
-5.8
2.2
0.01
Working capital
0.35
30.99
-2.7
6.9
Other operating items
Operating
0.71
36.39
-6.93
1.32
Capital expenditure
-0.14
-2.22
-0.48
-35.79
Free cash flow
0.57
34.17
-7.41
-34.46
Equity raised
3.52
-11.01
-5.63
-2.6
Investing
0
-0.01
-0.02
0.01
Financing
13.56
48.56
40.14
32.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.65
71.71
27.06
-4.76
