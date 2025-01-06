iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

63.01
(-6.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Sri Ramakr. Mill FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.85

11.49

-6.04

-4.95

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.27

-0.39

-0.64

Tax paid

-1.24

-5.8

2.2

0.01

Working capital

0.35

30.99

-2.7

6.9

Other operating items

Operating

0.71

36.39

-6.93

1.32

Capital expenditure

-0.14

-2.22

-0.48

-35.79

Free cash flow

0.57

34.17

-7.41

-34.46

Equity raised

3.52

-11.01

-5.63

-2.6

Investing

0

-0.01

-0.02

0.01

Financing

13.56

48.56

40.14

32.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.65

71.71

27.06

-4.76

