iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

63
(-3.65%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

10.91

17.3

10.88

9.01

8.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.91

17.3

10.88

9.01

8.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.2

0.33

1.03

3.9

Total Income

11.18

17.5

11.21

10.04

12.12

Total Expenditure

8.43

9.72

10.99

12.56

11.19

PBIDT

2.75

7.78

0.22

-2.52

0.92

Interest

2.37

1.72

2.19

1.41

2.36

PBDT

0.38

6.06

-1.97

-3.93

-1.43

Depreciation

0.17

0.26

0.25

0.31

0.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

1.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.05

-0.03

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.15

4.82

-2.22

-4.24

-1.91

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.15

4.82

-2.22

-4.24

-1.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0.02

0

0

0

1.87

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.13

4.82

-2.22

-4.24

-3.78

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.22

6.77

-3.12

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.12

7.12

7.12

7.12

7.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.2

44.97

2.02

-27.96

11.19

PBDTM(%)

3.48

35.02

-18.1

-43.61

-17.39

PATM(%)

1.37

27.86

-20.4

-47.05

-23.23

Sri Ramakr. Mill: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.