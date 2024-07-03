Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
10.91
17.3
10.88
9.01
8.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.91
17.3
10.88
9.01
8.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.2
0.33
1.03
3.9
Total Income
11.18
17.5
11.21
10.04
12.12
Total Expenditure
8.43
9.72
10.99
12.56
11.19
PBIDT
2.75
7.78
0.22
-2.52
0.92
Interest
2.37
1.72
2.19
1.41
2.36
PBDT
0.38
6.06
-1.97
-3.93
-1.43
Depreciation
0.17
0.26
0.25
0.31
0.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
1.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.05
-0.03
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.15
4.82
-2.22
-4.24
-1.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.15
4.82
-2.22
-4.24
-1.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0.02
0
0
0
1.87
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.13
4.82
-2.22
-4.24
-3.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.22
6.77
-3.12
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.12
7.12
7.12
7.12
7.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.2
44.97
2.02
-27.96
11.19
PBDTM(%)
3.48
35.02
-18.1
-43.61
-17.39
PATM(%)
1.37
27.86
-20.4
-47.05
-23.23
