iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Key Ratios

57.01
(0.88%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.98

135.53

22.47

Op profit growth

-61.43

-396.78

7.93

EBIT growth

-60.1

-497.26

55.65

Net profit growth

-87.99

-241.34

-8,752.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.83

44.89

-35.63

-40.43

EBIT margin

27.54

46.27

-27.43

-21.58

Net profit margin

3.09

17.29

-28.82

0.4

RoCE

13.2

37.81

-10.63

RoNW

1.77

31.38

-40.35

RoA

0.37

3.53

-2.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.92

7.63

0

0.06

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.56

7.23

-5.95

-0.84

Book value per share

13.3

12.48

-0.33

7.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

19.02

1.23

0

325

P/CEPS

31.01

1.3

-2.03

-23.18

P/B

1.31

0.75

-35.94

2.77

EV/EBIDTA

7.64

2.84

-11.9

-26.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-67.65

-48.67

-36.45

-0.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1.64

8.19

43.26

Inventory days

527.95

292.9

641.28

Creditor days

-69.23

-79.85

-99.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.46

-5.59

1.53

0.9

Net debt / equity

3.56

3.97

-125.87

6.15

Net debt / op. profit

6.21

2.5

-6.36

-6.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.01

-24.51

-70.2

-69.08

Employee costs

-22.28

-15.51

-31.87

-34.1

Other costs

-20.86

-15.06

-33.55

-37.23

Sri Ramakr. Mill : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.