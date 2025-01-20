Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.98
135.53
22.47
Op profit growth
-61.43
-396.78
7.93
EBIT growth
-60.1
-497.26
55.65
Net profit growth
-87.99
-241.34
-8,752.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.83
44.89
-35.63
-40.43
EBIT margin
27.54
46.27
-27.43
-21.58
Net profit margin
3.09
17.29
-28.82
0.4
RoCE
13.2
37.81
-10.63
RoNW
1.77
31.38
-40.35
RoA
0.37
3.53
-2.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.92
7.63
0
0.06
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.56
7.23
-5.95
-0.84
Book value per share
13.3
12.48
-0.33
7.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.02
1.23
0
325
P/CEPS
31.01
1.3
-2.03
-23.18
P/B
1.31
0.75
-35.94
2.77
EV/EBIDTA
7.64
2.84
-11.9
-26.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-67.65
-48.67
-36.45
-0.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1.64
8.19
43.26
Inventory days
527.95
292.9
641.28
Creditor days
-69.23
-79.85
-99.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.46
-5.59
1.53
0.9
Net debt / equity
3.56
3.97
-125.87
6.15
Net debt / op. profit
6.21
2.5
-6.36
-6.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-31.01
-24.51
-70.2
-69.08
Employee costs
-22.28
-15.51
-31.87
-34.1
Other costs
-20.86
-15.06
-33.55
-37.23
