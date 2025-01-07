iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.04

31.39

13.32

10.88

yoy growth (%)

-32.98

135.53

22.47

-41.53

Raw materials

-6.52

-7.69

-9.35

-7.51

As % of sales

31.01

24.51

70.2

69.08

Employee costs

-4.68

-4.87

-4.24

-3.71

As % of sales

22.28

15.51

31.87

34.1

Other costs

-4.38

-5.16

-4.47

-4.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.82

16.46

33.53

37.22

Operating profit

5.44

13.65

-4.74

-4.39

OPM

25.87

43.5

-35.61

-40.42

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.27

-0.39

-0.64

Interest expense

-3.95

-2.59

-2.38

-2.6

Other income

0.61

0.71

1.48

2.69

Profit before tax

1.85

11.49

-6.04

-4.95

Taxes

-1.24

-5.8

2.2

0.01

Tax rate

-67.38

-50.53

-36.46

-0.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.6

5.68

-3.84

-4.93

Exceptional items

0.05

-0.23

0

4.97

Net profit

0.65

5.45

-3.84

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-87.92

-242.03

-8,749.77

-100.83

NPM

3.13

17.37

-28.81

0.4

