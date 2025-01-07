Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.04
31.39
13.32
10.88
yoy growth (%)
-32.98
135.53
22.47
-41.53
Raw materials
-6.52
-7.69
-9.35
-7.51
As % of sales
31.01
24.51
70.2
69.08
Employee costs
-4.68
-4.87
-4.24
-3.71
As % of sales
22.28
15.51
31.87
34.1
Other costs
-4.38
-5.16
-4.47
-4.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.82
16.46
33.53
37.22
Operating profit
5.44
13.65
-4.74
-4.39
OPM
25.87
43.5
-35.61
-40.42
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.27
-0.39
-0.64
Interest expense
-3.95
-2.59
-2.38
-2.6
Other income
0.61
0.71
1.48
2.69
Profit before tax
1.85
11.49
-6.04
-4.95
Taxes
-1.24
-5.8
2.2
0.01
Tax rate
-67.38
-50.53
-36.46
-0.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.6
5.68
-3.84
-4.93
Exceptional items
0.05
-0.23
0
4.97
Net profit
0.65
5.45
-3.84
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-87.92
-242.03
-8,749.77
-100.83
NPM
3.13
17.37
-28.81
0.4
