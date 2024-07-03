Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹65.51
Prev. Close₹67.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹67.11
Day's Low₹65.51
52 Week's High₹108.95
52 Week's Low₹38
Book Value₹32.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.99
P/E7.43
EPS9.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.12
7.12
7.12
7.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.46
4.85
4.52
2.38
Net Worth
18.58
11.97
11.64
9.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.04
31.39
13.32
10.88
yoy growth (%)
-32.98
135.53
22.47
-41.53
Raw materials
-6.52
-7.69
-9.35
-7.51
As % of sales
31.01
24.51
70.2
69.08
Employee costs
-4.68
-4.87
-4.24
-3.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.85
11.49
-6.04
-4.95
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.27
-0.39
-0.64
Tax paid
-1.24
-5.8
2.2
0.01
Working capital
0.35
30.99
-2.7
6.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.98
135.53
22.47
-41.53
Op profit growth
-60.14
-387.69
7.9
50.53
EBIT growth
-58.81
-485.4
55.6
-8.58
Net profit growth
-87.92
-242.03
-8,749.77
-100.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
21.04
31.4
27.07
13.33
10.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.04
31.4
27.07
13.33
10.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.71
0.51
1.49
7.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,686.8
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.7
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.05
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.25
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.5
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
D Lakshminarayanaswamy
Whole-time Director
L Nagaswarna
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravichandran Damodharan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R Guru Chandrasekar
Director (Operation)
P Muthuswamy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Srividya
Independent Director
C Balasubramaniam
Reports by Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1946, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (SRM) is engaged in Textile Spinning and Real Estate development. The Companys spinning mills, located in Coimbatore (Tamilnadu), Nagari (Andhra Pradesh) and Sathyamangalam (Tamilnadu) have a combined installed capacity of 75,944 ring spindles and 912 rotors. In 1994-95, the company reduced 3080 spindles at one of its units as they had become obsolete. It has added nine automatic winding machines at various units. SRM is a member of the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA).The company continued its modernisation and renovation programmes to improve the quality and productivity. The textile industry as a whole has been pushed to a tight corner on account of the unprecedented rise in the cost of cotton and increase in the cost of other inputs. But on the export front, the company kept the growth rate alive. The company made a reference to BIFR due to erosion of networth. It has also taken up a Corporate Debt Restructuring Proposal with sundry creditors-IDBI and the same was approved in their meeting on September,2003.
The Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd is ₹46.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd is 7.43 and 2.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd is ₹38 and ₹108.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.47%, 3 Years at 32.34%, 1 Year at 72.58%, 6 Month at 9.82%, 3 Month at -28.87% and 1 Month at -7.68%.
