Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Share Price

66
(-1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:08:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65.51
  • Day's High67.11
  • 52 Wk High108.95
  • Prev. Close67.1
  • Day's Low65.51
  • 52 Wk Low 38
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E7.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.16
  • EPS9.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

65.51

Prev. Close

67.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

67.11

Day's Low

65.51

52 Week's High

108.95

52 Week's Low

38

Book Value

32.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.99

P/E

7.43

EPS

9.03

Divi. Yield

0

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.12

7.12

7.12

7.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.46

4.85

4.52

2.38

Net Worth

18.58

11.97

11.64

9.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.04

31.39

13.32

10.88

yoy growth (%)

-32.98

135.53

22.47

-41.53

Raw materials

-6.52

-7.69

-9.35

-7.51

As % of sales

31.01

24.51

70.2

69.08

Employee costs

-4.68

-4.87

-4.24

-3.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.85

11.49

-6.04

-4.95

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.27

-0.39

-0.64

Tax paid

-1.24

-5.8

2.2

0.01

Working capital

0.35

30.99

-2.7

6.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.98

135.53

22.47

-41.53

Op profit growth

-60.14

-387.69

7.9

50.53

EBIT growth

-58.81

-485.4

55.6

-8.58

Net profit growth

-87.92

-242.03

-8,749.77

-100.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

21.04

31.4

27.07

13.33

10.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.04

31.4

27.07

13.33

10.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.66

0.71

0.51

1.49

7.67

View Annually Results

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,686.8

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.7

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.05

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.25

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.5

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

D Lakshminarayanaswamy

Whole-time Director

L Nagaswarna

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravichandran Damodharan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R Guru Chandrasekar

Director (Operation)

P Muthuswamy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Srividya

Independent Director

C Balasubramaniam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1946, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (SRM) is engaged in Textile Spinning and Real Estate development. The Companys spinning mills, located in Coimbatore (Tamilnadu), Nagari (Andhra Pradesh) and Sathyamangalam (Tamilnadu) have a combined installed capacity of 75,944 ring spindles and 912 rotors. In 1994-95, the company reduced 3080 spindles at one of its units as they had become obsolete. It has added nine automatic winding machines at various units. SRM is a member of the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA).The company continued its modernisation and renovation programmes to improve the quality and productivity. The textile industry as a whole has been pushed to a tight corner on account of the unprecedented rise in the cost of cotton and increase in the cost of other inputs. But on the export front, the company kept the growth rate alive. The company made a reference to BIFR due to erosion of networth. It has also taken up a Corporate Debt Restructuring Proposal with sundry creditors-IDBI and the same was approved in their meeting on September,2003.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd share price today?

The Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd is ₹46.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd is 7.43 and 2.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd is ₹38 and ₹108.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd?

Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.47%, 3 Years at 32.34%, 1 Year at 72.58%, 6 Month at 9.82%, 3 Month at -28.87% and 1 Month at -7.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.99 %

