Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Company Summary

50.5
(-9.29%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:10:00 PM

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1946, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (SRM) is engaged in Textile Spinning and Real Estate development. The Companys spinning mills, located in Coimbatore (Tamilnadu), Nagari (Andhra Pradesh) and Sathyamangalam (Tamilnadu) have a combined installed capacity of 75,944 ring spindles and 912 rotors. In 1994-95, the company reduced 3080 spindles at one of its units as they had become obsolete. It has added nine automatic winding machines at various units. SRM is a member of the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA).The company continued its modernisation and renovation programmes to improve the quality and productivity. The textile industry as a whole has been pushed to a tight corner on account of the unprecedented rise in the cost of cotton and increase in the cost of other inputs. But on the export front, the company kept the growth rate alive. The company made a reference to BIFR due to erosion of networth. It has also taken up a Corporate Debt Restructuring Proposal with sundry creditors-IDBI and the same was approved in their meeting on September,2003.

