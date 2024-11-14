|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30.09.2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 Enclosed Standalone Unaudited Financial results for first quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the 4th Quarter & Year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 along with Audit Report and Declaration enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 with enclosures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
