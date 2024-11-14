iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) Ltd Board Meeting

Sri Ramakr. Mill CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30.09.2024
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 Enclosed Standalone Unaudited Financial results for first quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the 4th Quarter & Year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 along with Audit Report and Declaration enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 with enclosures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

