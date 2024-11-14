Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter ended 30.09.2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 Enclosed Standalone Unaudited Financial results for first quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

SRI RAMAKRISHNA MILLS (COIMBATORE) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the 4th Quarter & Year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 along with Audit Report and Declaration enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024