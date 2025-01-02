Starlit Power Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.06
10.06
10.06
10.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.68
-25.04
-22.71
-17.91
Net Worth
-28.62
-14.98
-12.65
-7.85
Minority Interest
Debt
42.67
40.91
39.9
34.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.56
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.61
25.93
27.25
26.62
Fixed Assets
15.07
16.07
17.05
17.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
9.8
9.09
7.41
Networking Capital
-0.46
-0.1
0.97
1.26
Inventories
0.29
0.96
2.07
5.34
Inventory Days
42.56
169.46
Sundry Debtors
4.74
5.23
6.44
3.18
Debtor Days
132.43
100.91
Other Current Assets
0.74
1.03
0.63
0.93
Sundry Creditors
-6.01
-5.51
-6.7
-7.55
Creditor Days
137.77
239.6
Other Current Liabilities
-0.22
-1.81
-1.47
-0.64
Cash
0
0.18
0.15
0.03
Total Assets
14.61
25.95
27.26
26.62
