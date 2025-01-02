iifl-logo-icon 1
Starlit Power Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

3.59
(4.97%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.06

10.06

10.06

10.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-38.68

-25.04

-22.71

-17.91

Net Worth

-28.62

-14.98

-12.65

-7.85

Minority Interest

Debt

42.67

40.91

39.9

34.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.56

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.61

25.93

27.25

26.62

Fixed Assets

15.07

16.07

17.05

17.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

9.8

9.09

7.41

Networking Capital

-0.46

-0.1

0.97

1.26

Inventories

0.29

0.96

2.07

5.34

Inventory Days

42.56

169.46

Sundry Debtors

4.74

5.23

6.44

3.18

Debtor Days

132.43

100.91

Other Current Assets

0.74

1.03

0.63

0.93

Sundry Creditors

-6.01

-5.51

-6.7

-7.55

Creditor Days

137.77

239.6

Other Current Liabilities

-0.22

-1.81

-1.47

-0.64

Cash

0

0.18

0.15

0.03

Total Assets

14.61

25.95

27.26

26.62

