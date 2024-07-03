Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹3.59
Prev. Close₹3.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.22
Day's High₹3.59
Day's Low₹3.59
52 Week's High₹6.79
52 Week's Low₹2.05
Book Value₹940.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.06
10.06
10.06
10.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.68
-25.04
-22.71
-17.91
Net Worth
-28.62
-14.98
-12.65
-7.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.74
11.5
7.11
6.94
yoy growth (%)
54.32
61.72
2.37
-70.44
Raw materials
-17.65
-9.64
-6.22
-7.4
As % of sales
99.47
83.83
87.49
106.58
Employee costs
-1.36
-1.71
-0.84
-0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.47
-4.29
-4.45
-6.24
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.98
-1
-1.04
Tax paid
1.68
2.58
-2.02
2.38
Working capital
-0.17
-3.45
3.87
-3.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.32
61.72
2.37
-70.44
Op profit growth
97.97
-25.72
-4.37
-22.84
EBIT growth
59.62
10.38
-30.35
-15.76
Net profit growth
181.59
-73.7
67.69
-13.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0
12.81
7.29
7.11
25.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
12.81
7.29
7.11
25.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.26
Other Income
0.23
1.23
1.53
0.05
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nikhil Kanwar
Managing Director
Yogesh Kumar Gupta
Whole-time Director
HARI PRASAD PAUDEL
Independent Director
Cherry
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kamaljeet Singh Jaswal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Piyush Garg
Summary
Incorporated in 2008, Starlit Power Systems Limited (Previously known as Starlit E Recyclers Private Limited) is part of diversified Starlit Group. Initially, the Company focused on manufacturing and distribution of Secondary Power Storage Batteries. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacture of Batteries for E-Mobility. The battery facility is integrated with a capacities to refine metal, alloys and Oxides that are the key Raw material needed for the production of batteries. This in-house capacity to manufacture the main Raw material gives an added control over quality of final products. The Company is thus in both B2C, selling batteries to customers as also in B2B selling metal and oxides to Industrial users including other battery players, which provides an additional hedge to business.As a tribute to the infrastructure built by Starlit, Dynavolt, a large battery corporation headquartered in China and having presence the world over has taken a minority stake in the Company.This collaboration gives Company access to technologies specially in the field of Lithium Batteries and E-cars . Besides, it opens up global markets for Company. Their products are supplied to most prominent battery and secondary power back-up Companies both in India and abroad. In these fields, Starlit Lead Products are a recognized name amongst battery manufacturers in India and countries across the world.The annual production capacity of the plant located at Gurgaon is 12,000 MT. Apart from thi
The Starlit Power Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starlit Power Systems Ltd is ₹3.61 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Starlit Power Systems Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starlit Power Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starlit Power Systems Ltd is ₹2.05 and ₹6.79 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Starlit Power Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.44%, 3 Years at -37.90%, 1 Year at -25.05%, 6 Month at -30.96%, 3 Month at 11.49% and 1 Month at 32.96%.
