Starlit Power Systems Ltd Share Price

3.59
(4.97%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.59
  • Day's High3.59
  • 52 Wk High6.79
  • Prev. Close3.42
  • Day's Low3.59
  • 52 Wk Low 2.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.22
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value940.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Starlit Power Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

3.59

Prev. Close

3.42

Turnover(Lac.)

1.22

Day's High

3.59

Day's Low

3.59

52 Week's High

6.79

52 Week's Low

2.05

Book Value

940.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Starlit Power Systems Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2023

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Starlit Power Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Starlit Power Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.64%

Non-Promoter- 84.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Starlit Power Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.06

10.06

10.06

10.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-38.68

-25.04

-22.71

-17.91

Net Worth

-28.62

-14.98

-12.65

-7.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.74

11.5

7.11

6.94

yoy growth (%)

54.32

61.72

2.37

-70.44

Raw materials

-17.65

-9.64

-6.22

-7.4

As % of sales

99.47

83.83

87.49

106.58

Employee costs

-1.36

-1.71

-0.84

-0.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.47

-4.29

-4.45

-6.24

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.98

-1

-1.04

Tax paid

1.68

2.58

-2.02

2.38

Working capital

-0.17

-3.45

3.87

-3.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.32

61.72

2.37

-70.44

Op profit growth

97.97

-25.72

-4.37

-22.84

EBIT growth

59.62

10.38

-30.35

-15.76

Net profit growth

181.59

-73.7

67.69

-13.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0

12.81

7.29

7.11

25.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

12.81

7.29

7.11

25.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.26

Other Income

0.23

1.23

1.53

0.05

0

View Annually Results

Starlit Power Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Starlit Power Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nikhil Kanwar

Managing Director

Yogesh Kumar Gupta

Whole-time Director

HARI PRASAD PAUDEL

Independent Director

Cherry

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kamaljeet Singh Jaswal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Piyush Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Starlit Power Systems Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 2008, Starlit Power Systems Limited (Previously known as Starlit E Recyclers Private Limited) is part of diversified Starlit Group. Initially, the Company focused on manufacturing and distribution of Secondary Power Storage Batteries. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacture of Batteries for E-Mobility. The battery facility is integrated with a capacities to refine metal, alloys and Oxides that are the key Raw material needed for the production of batteries. This in-house capacity to manufacture the main Raw material gives an added control over quality of final products. The Company is thus in both B2C, selling batteries to customers as also in B2B selling metal and oxides to Industrial users including other battery players, which provides an additional hedge to business.As a tribute to the infrastructure built by Starlit, Dynavolt, a large battery corporation headquartered in China and having presence the world over has taken a minority stake in the Company.This collaboration gives Company access to technologies specially in the field of Lithium Batteries and E-cars . Besides, it opens up global markets for Company. Their products are supplied to most prominent battery and secondary power back-up Companies both in India and abroad. In these fields, Starlit Lead Products are a recognized name amongst battery manufacturers in India and countries across the world.The annual production capacity of the plant located at Gurgaon is 12,000 MT. Apart from thi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Starlit Power Systems Ltd share price today?

The Starlit Power Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Starlit Power Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starlit Power Systems Ltd is ₹3.61 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Starlit Power Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Starlit Power Systems Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Starlit Power Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starlit Power Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starlit Power Systems Ltd is ₹2.05 and ₹6.79 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Starlit Power Systems Ltd?

Starlit Power Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.44%, 3 Years at -37.90%, 1 Year at -25.05%, 6 Month at -30.96%, 3 Month at 11.49% and 1 Month at 32.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Starlit Power Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Starlit Power Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 84.36 %

