Summary

Incorporated in 2008, Starlit Power Systems Limited (Previously known as Starlit E Recyclers Private Limited) is part of diversified Starlit Group. Initially, the Company focused on manufacturing and distribution of Secondary Power Storage Batteries. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacture of Batteries for E-Mobility. The battery facility is integrated with a capacities to refine metal, alloys and Oxides that are the key Raw material needed for the production of batteries. This in-house capacity to manufacture the main Raw material gives an added control over quality of final products. The Company is thus in both B2C, selling batteries to customers as also in B2B selling metal and oxides to Industrial users including other battery players, which provides an additional hedge to business.As a tribute to the infrastructure built by Starlit, Dynavolt, a large battery corporation headquartered in China and having presence the world over has taken a minority stake in the Company.This collaboration gives Company access to technologies specially in the field of Lithium Batteries and E-cars . Besides, it opens up global markets for Company. Their products are supplied to most prominent battery and secondary power back-up Companies both in India and abroad. In these fields, Starlit Lead Products are a recognized name amongst battery manufacturers in India and countries across the world.The annual production capacity of the plant located at Gurgaon is 12,000 MT. Apart from thi

