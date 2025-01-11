Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Starlit Power Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation for borad meeting to be held on 11.01.2025 for allotment of share to the shareholders of the corprate debtor

Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Starlit Power Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. December 20, 2024, have fixed the record date as January 03, 2025 for allotment of shares to the shareholders of the Starlit Power Systems Limited (Corporate Debtor) pursuant to the Resolution Plan as approved by the Honble NCLT consequent upon merger of the Corporate Debtor with Starlit Power Systems Limited (formerly known as KDG Properties and Construction Private Limited) (Company). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

Starlit Power Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 22 2024 inter-alia to fix the record date for allotment of shares to the shareholders of the Corporate Debtor. Outcome of Board meeting held on Friday, November 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Starlit Power Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30th 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Starlit Power Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of Starlit Power Systems Limited (Amalgamated Company) for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024. Outcome of Meeting of board of directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Starlit Power Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting to adopt the Audited Financials for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors and Monitoring Professional has today i.e. Tuesday, 28th May 2024, inter alia considered and approved the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024