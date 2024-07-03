Starlit Power Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
10.98
4.02
6.58
14.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.98
4.02
6.58
14.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.05
Other Income
0.8
0.03
0.04
0
Total Income
11.78
4.05
6.62
14.53
Total Expenditure
12.81
5.74
9.06
16.01
PBIDT
-1.03
-1.69
-2.44
-1.48
Interest
1.33
2.53
2.1
1.32
PBDT
-2.36
-4.21
-4.54
-2.8
Depreciation
0.75
0.78
0.78
0.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.81
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.3
-5
-5.32
-3.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.3
-4.99
-5.32
-3.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.3
-4.99
-5.32
-3.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.29
-4.81
-5.29
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.06
8.05
8.05
8.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-9.38
-42.03
-37.08
-10.22
PBDTM(%)
-21.49
-104.72
-68.99
-19.33
PATM(%)
-11.83
-124.37
-80.85
-22.72
