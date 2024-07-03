iifl-logo-icon 1
Starlit Power Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.59
(4.97%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

10.98

4.02

6.58

14.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.98

4.02

6.58

14.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.05

Other Income

0.8

0.03

0.04

0

Total Income

11.78

4.05

6.62

14.53

Total Expenditure

12.81

5.74

9.06

16.01

PBIDT

-1.03

-1.69

-2.44

-1.48

Interest

1.33

2.53

2.1

1.32

PBDT

-2.36

-4.21

-4.54

-2.8

Depreciation

0.75

0.78

0.78

0.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-1.81

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.3

-5

-5.32

-3.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.01

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.3

-4.99

-5.32

-3.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.3

-4.99

-5.32

-3.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.29

-4.81

-5.29

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.06

8.05

8.05

8.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-9.38

-42.03

-37.08

-10.22

PBDTM(%)

-21.49

-104.72

-68.99

-19.33

PATM(%)

-11.83

-124.37

-80.85

-22.72

