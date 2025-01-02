iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Starlit Power Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.59
(4.97%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlit Power Systems Ltd

Starlit Power FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.47

-4.29

-4.45

-6.24

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.98

-1

-1.04

Tax paid

1.68

2.58

-2.02

2.38

Working capital

-0.17

-3.45

3.87

-3.85

Other operating items

Operating

-5.95

-6.13

-3.6

-8.75

Capital expenditure

0.12

0.19

-2.07

0.02

Free cash flow

-5.83

-5.93

-5.67

-8.73

Equity raised

-35.82

-28.72

-12.41

-1.32

Investing

0

-0.1

0

0

Financing

28.47

25.12

39.98

5.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.18

-9.64

21.88

-4.08

Starlit Power : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlit Power Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.