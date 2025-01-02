Starlit Power Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.47
-4.29
-4.45
-6.24
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.98
-1
-1.04
Tax paid
1.68
2.58
-2.02
2.38
Working capital
-0.17
-3.45
3.87
-3.85
Other operating items
Operating
-5.95
-6.13
-3.6
-8.75
Capital expenditure
0.12
0.19
-2.07
0.02
Free cash flow
-5.83
-5.93
-5.67
-8.73
Equity raised
-35.82
-28.72
-12.41
-1.32
Investing
0
-0.1
0
0
Financing
28.47
25.12
39.98
5.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.18
-9.64
21.88
-4.08
