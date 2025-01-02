iifl-logo-icon 1
Starlit Power Systems Ltd Key Ratios

3.59
(4.97%)
Jan 2, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.64

-69.29

Op profit growth

23.19

-38.29

EBIT growth

-15.57

-28.26

Net profit growth

56.62

-11.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-38.74

-28.73

-14.29

EBIT margin

-38.26

-41.41

-17.72

Net profit margin

-84.64

-49.37

-17.17

RoCE

-9.52

-11.25

RoNW

1,084.61

-19.84

RoA

-5.26

-3.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.02

-4.88

-6.86

Book value per share

-2.99

2.71

8.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.68

-2.08

-1.64

P/B

-6.31

3.76

1.28

EV/EBIDTA

-28.27

-15.93

-10.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

44.38

-31.67

-40.8

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

254.33

207.02

Inventory days

159.21

194.71

Creditor days

-243.05

-273.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.51

1.32

1.56

Net debt / equity

-10.07

9.13

3.23

Net debt / op. profit

-10.9

-11.05

-6.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.97

-96.24

-99.55

Employee costs

-11.84

-9.42

-4.3

Other costs

-37.93

-23.06

-10.43

