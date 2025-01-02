Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.64
-69.29
Op profit growth
23.19
-38.29
EBIT growth
-15.57
-28.26
Net profit growth
56.62
-11.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-38.74
-28.73
-14.29
EBIT margin
-38.26
-41.41
-17.72
Net profit margin
-84.64
-49.37
-17.17
RoCE
-9.52
-11.25
RoNW
1,084.61
-19.84
RoA
-5.26
-3.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.02
-4.88
-6.86
Book value per share
-2.99
2.71
8.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.68
-2.08
-1.64
P/B
-6.31
3.76
1.28
EV/EBIDTA
-28.27
-15.93
-10.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
44.38
-31.67
-40.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
254.33
207.02
Inventory days
159.21
194.71
Creditor days
-243.05
-273.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.51
1.32
1.56
Net debt / equity
-10.07
9.13
3.23
Net debt / op. profit
-10.9
-11.05
-6.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.97
-96.24
-99.55
Employee costs
-11.84
-9.42
-4.3
Other costs
-37.93
-23.06
-10.43
No Record Found
