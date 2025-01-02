iifl-logo-icon 1
Starlit Power Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.59
(4.97%)
Jan 2, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.74

11.5

7.11

6.94

yoy growth (%)

54.32

61.72

2.37

-70.44

Raw materials

-17.65

-9.64

-6.22

-7.4

As % of sales

99.47

83.83

87.49

106.58

Employee costs

-1.36

-1.71

-0.84

-0.64

As % of sales

7.66

14.87

11.95

9.25

Other costs

-2.67

-2.14

-2.72

-1.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.07

18.61

38.26

24.52

Operating profit

-3.94

-1.99

-2.68

-2.8

OPM

-22.21

-17.31

-37.7

-40.36

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.98

-1

-1.04

Interest expense

-1.81

-1.37

-1.81

-2.44

Other income

0.27

0.05

1.03

0.04

Profit before tax

-6.47

-4.29

-4.45

-6.24

Taxes

1.68

2.58

-2.02

2.38

Tax rate

-25.94

-60.31

45.34

-38.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.79

-1.7

-6.47

-3.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.79

-1.7

-6.47

-3.86

yoy growth (%)

181.59

-73.7

67.69

-13.19

NPM

-27.02

-14.81

-91.1

-55.61

