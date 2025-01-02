Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.74
11.5
7.11
6.94
yoy growth (%)
54.32
61.72
2.37
-70.44
Raw materials
-17.65
-9.64
-6.22
-7.4
As % of sales
99.47
83.83
87.49
106.58
Employee costs
-1.36
-1.71
-0.84
-0.64
As % of sales
7.66
14.87
11.95
9.25
Other costs
-2.67
-2.14
-2.72
-1.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.07
18.61
38.26
24.52
Operating profit
-3.94
-1.99
-2.68
-2.8
OPM
-22.21
-17.31
-37.7
-40.36
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.98
-1
-1.04
Interest expense
-1.81
-1.37
-1.81
-2.44
Other income
0.27
0.05
1.03
0.04
Profit before tax
-6.47
-4.29
-4.45
-6.24
Taxes
1.68
2.58
-2.02
2.38
Tax rate
-25.94
-60.31
45.34
-38.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.79
-1.7
-6.47
-3.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.79
-1.7
-6.47
-3.86
yoy growth (%)
181.59
-73.7
67.69
-13.19
NPM
-27.02
-14.81
-91.1
-55.61
