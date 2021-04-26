Steelco Gujarat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.97
45.99
45.4
45.4
Preference Capital
0
35.56
35.25
35.2
Reserves
55.63
-153.28
-329.01
-231.28
Net Worth
60.6
-71.73
-248.36
-150.68
Minority Interest
Debt
82.14
173.49
167.59
154.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
142.74
101.76
-80.77
4.23
Fixed Assets
136.5
129.04
61.28
69.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.16
-30.21
-143.45
-70.15
Inventories
11.62
12.08
15.71
31.7
Inventory Days
24.71
Sundry Debtors
3.65
73.8
67.21
91.44
Debtor Days
71.29
Other Current Assets
9.25
10.66
14.67
33.62
Sundry Creditors
-12.21
-6.29
-168.16
-152.99
Creditor Days
119.27
Other Current Liabilities
-6.15
-120.46
-72.88
-73.92
Cash
0.07
2.94
1.41
5.12
Total Assets
142.73
101.77
-80.76
4.25
