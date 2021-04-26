iifl-logo
Steelco Gujarat Ltd Balance Sheet

1.76
(4.76%)
Apr 26, 2021|02:54:32 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4.97

45.99

45.4

45.4

Preference Capital

0

35.56

35.25

35.2

Reserves

55.63

-153.28

-329.01

-231.28

Net Worth

60.6

-71.73

-248.36

-150.68

Minority Interest

Debt

82.14

173.49

167.59

154.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

142.74

101.76

-80.77

4.23

Fixed Assets

136.5

129.04

61.28

69.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.16

-30.21

-143.45

-70.15

Inventories

11.62

12.08

15.71

31.7

Inventory Days

24.71

Sundry Debtors

3.65

73.8

67.21

91.44

Debtor Days

71.29

Other Current Assets

9.25

10.66

14.67

33.62

Sundry Creditors

-12.21

-6.29

-168.16

-152.99

Creditor Days

119.27

Other Current Liabilities

-6.15

-120.46

-72.88

-73.92

Cash

0.07

2.94

1.41

5.12

Total Assets

142.73

101.77

-80.76

4.25

