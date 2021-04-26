Steelco Gujarat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-49.68
-37.36
-21.22
-13.82
Depreciation
-7.16
-9.7
-2.54
-2.99
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-46.4
-59.39
2.78
-31.04
Other operating items
Operating
-103.25
-106.45
-20.99
-47.85
Capital expenditure
17.14
-215.31
0.54
-91.25
Free cash flow
-86.11
-321.76
-20.45
-139.1
Equity raised
-302.96
-238.6
-156.62
-75.56
Investing
0
-0.05
0
0.05
Financing
50.65
91.86
0.7
-14.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-338.42
-468.56
-176.37
-229.38
