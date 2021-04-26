iifl-logo
Steelco Gujarat Ltd Key Ratios

1.76
(4.76%)
Apr 26, 2021|02:54:32 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.28

Op profit growth

-56.42

EBIT growth

-52.44

Net profit growth

-15.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.27

3.13

EBIT margin

1.32

2.99

Net profit margin

-0.54

-0.69

RoCE

5.23

RoNW

-1.98

RoA

-0.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.44

-1.91

Book value per share

0.12

18.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-3.54

-1.98

P/B

-0.6

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

10.17

6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

42.7

Inventory days

53.55

Creditor days

-29.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.35

-0.81

Net debt / equity

155.87

1.35

Net debt / op. profit

11.79

6.35

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.74

-78.02

Employee costs

-2.23

-2.22

Other costs

-16.74

-16.61

