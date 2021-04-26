Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.28
Op profit growth
-56.42
EBIT growth
-52.44
Net profit growth
-15.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.27
3.13
EBIT margin
1.32
2.99
Net profit margin
-0.54
-0.69
RoCE
5.23
RoNW
-1.98
RoA
-0.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.44
-1.91
Book value per share
0.12
18.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-3.54
-1.98
P/B
-0.6
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
10.17
6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.7
Inventory days
53.55
Creditor days
-29.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.35
-0.81
Net debt / equity
155.87
1.35
Net debt / op. profit
11.79
6.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.74
-78.02
Employee costs
-2.23
-2.22
Other costs
-16.74
-16.61
