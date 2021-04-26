Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
468.16
531.15
505.9
570.92
yoy growth (%)
-11.85
4.99
-11.38
7.28
Raw materials
-399.93
-432.38
-396.19
-455.28
As % of sales
85.42
81.4
78.31
79.74
Employee costs
-18.25
-17.01
-14.52
-12.77
As % of sales
3.89
3.2
2.87
2.23
Other costs
-73.86
-87.65
-95.49
-95.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.77
16.5
18.87
16.74
Operating profit
-23.89
-5.89
-0.3
7.27
OPM
-5.1
-1.1
-0.06
1.27
Depreciation
-7.16
-9.7
-2.54
-2.99
Interest expense
-21.23
-25.52
-20.95
-21.39
Other income
2.6
3.75
2.58
3.29
Profit before tax
-49.68
-37.36
-21.22
-13.82
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-49.68
-37.36
-21.22
-13.82
Exceptional items
-2.91
0
22.21
10.68
Net profit
-52.6
-37.36
0.98
-3.13
yoy growth (%)
40.8
-3,888.06
-131.47
-15.69
NPM
-11.23
-7.03
0.19
-0.54
