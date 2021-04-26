iifl-logo
Steelco Gujarat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Apr 26, 2021|02:54:32 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

468.16

531.15

505.9

570.92

yoy growth (%)

-11.85

4.99

-11.38

7.28

Raw materials

-399.93

-432.38

-396.19

-455.28

As % of sales

85.42

81.4

78.31

79.74

Employee costs

-18.25

-17.01

-14.52

-12.77

As % of sales

3.89

3.2

2.87

2.23

Other costs

-73.86

-87.65

-95.49

-95.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.77

16.5

18.87

16.74

Operating profit

-23.89

-5.89

-0.3

7.27

OPM

-5.1

-1.1

-0.06

1.27

Depreciation

-7.16

-9.7

-2.54

-2.99

Interest expense

-21.23

-25.52

-20.95

-21.39

Other income

2.6

3.75

2.58

3.29

Profit before tax

-49.68

-37.36

-21.22

-13.82

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-49.68

-37.36

-21.22

-13.82

Exceptional items

-2.91

0

22.21

10.68

Net profit

-52.6

-37.36

0.98

-3.13

yoy growth (%)

40.8

-3,888.06

-131.47

-15.69

NPM

-11.23

-7.03

0.19

-0.54

