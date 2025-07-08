iifl-logo
Steelco Gujarat Ltd Share Price Live

1.76
(4.76%)
Apr 26, 2021|02:54:32 PM

  • Open1.76
  • Day's High1.76
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.68
  • Day's Low1.76
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Steelco Gujarat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1.76

Prev. Close

1.68

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

1.76

Day's Low

1.76

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Steelco Gujarat Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

Steelco Gujarat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Steelco Gujarat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:05 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 24.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Steelco Gujarat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4.97

45.99

45.4

45.4

Preference Capital

0

35.56

35.25

35.2

Reserves

55.63

-153.28

-329.01

-231.28

Net Worth

60.6

-71.73

-248.36

-150.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

468.16

531.15

505.9

570.92

yoy growth (%)

-11.85

4.99

-11.38

7.28

Raw materials

-399.93

-432.38

-396.19

-455.28

As % of sales

85.42

81.4

78.31

79.74

Employee costs

-18.25

-17.01

-14.52

-12.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-49.68

-37.36

-21.22

-13.82

Depreciation

-7.16

-9.7

-2.54

-2.99

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-46.4

-59.39

2.78

-31.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.85

4.99

-11.38

7.28

Op profit growth

305.53

1,838.55

-104.17

-56.39

EBIT growth

140.3

4,278.95

-103.56

-52.42

Net profit growth

40.8

-3,888.06

-131.47

-15.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

550.45

510.63

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

550.45

510.63

Other Operating Income

20.47

21.51

Other Income

13.98

3.69

Steelco Gujarat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,044.3

37.022,55,378.762,0470.3331,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

161.95

13.892,02,170.723,169.192.2233,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

950.8

21.5296,989.98107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,923.8

43.1256,573.74813.650.122,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

683.5

21.7156,304.65924.940.4410,785.53196.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Steelco Gujarat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anoop Kumar Saxena

Whole Time Director

Anshoo Raj Khare

Non Executive Director

Mukta Jain

Independent Director

A N Shah

Independent Director

SATISHKUMAR AMBALAL PANCHAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sejal Rana

Registered Office

Plot No 2 G I D C Indl Estate,

National Highway No 8 Palej,

Gujarat - 392220

Tel: 91-2642-2642-277479/481/277326

Website: http://www.steelcogujarat.com

Email: sgl@steelcogujarat.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Incorporated in Jan.89, Steelco Gujarat is promoted by SPICA Investments, Mauritius, belonging to Chanderias (the NRI group), and Essar Gujarat (11% stake).Steelco was set up to implement a Rs 186-cr ...
Reports by Steelco Gujarat Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Steelco Gujarat Ltd share price today?

The Steelco Gujarat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Steelco Gujarat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steelco Gujarat Ltd is ₹7.49 Cr. as of 26 Apr ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Steelco Gujarat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Steelco Gujarat Ltd is 0 and -1.87 as of 26 Apr ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Steelco Gujarat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steelco Gujarat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steelco Gujarat Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Apr ‘21

What is the CAGR of Steelco Gujarat Ltd?

Steelco Gujarat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.81%, 3 Years at -34.45%, 1 Year at 41.94%, 6 Month at -22.81%, 3 Month at -16.19% and 1 Month at 5.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Steelco Gujarat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Steelco Gujarat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 24.94 %

