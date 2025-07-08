Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹1.76
Prev. Close₹1.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹1.76
Day's Low₹1.76
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.97
45.99
45.4
45.4
Preference Capital
0
35.56
35.25
35.2
Reserves
55.63
-153.28
-329.01
-231.28
Net Worth
60.6
-71.73
-248.36
-150.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
468.16
531.15
505.9
570.92
yoy growth (%)
-11.85
4.99
-11.38
7.28
Raw materials
-399.93
-432.38
-396.19
-455.28
As % of sales
85.42
81.4
78.31
79.74
Employee costs
-18.25
-17.01
-14.52
-12.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-49.68
-37.36
-21.22
-13.82
Depreciation
-7.16
-9.7
-2.54
-2.99
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-46.4
-59.39
2.78
-31.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.85
4.99
-11.38
7.28
Op profit growth
305.53
1,838.55
-104.17
-56.39
EBIT growth
140.3
4,278.95
-103.56
-52.42
Net profit growth
40.8
-3,888.06
-131.47
-15.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
550.45
510.63
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
550.45
510.63
Other Operating Income
20.47
21.51
Other Income
13.98
3.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,044.3
|37.02
|2,55,378.76
|2,047
|0.33
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
161.95
|13.89
|2,02,170.72
|3,169.19
|2.22
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
950.8
|21.52
|96,989.98
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,923.8
|43.12
|56,573.74
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
683.5
|21.71
|56,304.65
|924.94
|0.44
|10,785.53
|196.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anoop Kumar Saxena
Whole Time Director
Anshoo Raj Khare
Non Executive Director
Mukta Jain
Independent Director
A N Shah
Independent Director
SATISHKUMAR AMBALAL PANCHAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sejal Rana
Plot No 2 G I D C Indl Estate,
National Highway No 8 Palej,
Gujarat - 392220
Tel: 91-2642-2642-277479/481/277326
Website: http://www.steelcogujarat.com
Email: sgl@steelcogujarat.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Incorporated in Jan.89, Steelco Gujarat is promoted by SPICA Investments, Mauritius, belonging to Chanderias (the NRI group), and Essar Gujarat (11% stake).Steelco was set up to implement a Rs 186-cr ...
