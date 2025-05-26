iifl-logo
Steelco Gujarat Ltd Board Meeting

1.76
(4.76%)
Apr 26, 2021|02:54:32 PM

Steelco Gujarat CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 May 202520 May 2025
Steelco Gujarat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Steelco Gujarat Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of Notice convening the Board Meeting to consider and to Approve Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26/05/2025 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26.05.2025)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202517 Jan 2025
STEELCO GUJARAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st January, 2025 is enclosed Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December, 2024 is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2025) Integrated Filing (Financial) for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
STEELCO GUJARAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and half year ended on September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and other regulations applicable, if any of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024) Intimation of appointment of CS Parag Dave as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
Board Meeting11 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th October, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR as per the attachment. Intimation under Regulation 30 of LODR in respect of appointment of Independent Director effective from the date of allotment of DIN
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
STEELCO GUJARAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of LODR Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and other regulations applicable, if any of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Steelco Gujarat: Related News

No Record Found

