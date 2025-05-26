Board Meeting 26 May 2025 20 May 2025

Steelco Gujarat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of Notice convening the Board Meeting to consider and to Approve Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26/05/2025 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26.05.2025)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2025 17 Jan 2025

STEELCO GUJARAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st January, 2025 is enclosed Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December, 2024 is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2025) Integrated Filing (Financial) for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

STEELCO GUJARAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and half year ended on September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and other regulations applicable, if any of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024) Intimation of appointment of CS Parag Dave as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th October, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR as per the attachment. Intimation under Regulation 30 of LODR in respect of appointment of Independent Director effective from the date of allotment of DIN

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024