AGM 23/09/2024 The intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024) The Adjourned 34th Annual General Meeting of Steelco Gujarat Limited will be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through VC/OVAM. Further details are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Voting Results as per Regulation 44 and Scrutinizers Report dated October 3, 2024 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)