|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|AGM 23/09/2024 The intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024) The Adjourned 34th Annual General Meeting of Steelco Gujarat Limited will be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through VC/OVAM. Further details are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Voting Results as per Regulation 44 and Scrutinizers Report dated October 3, 2024 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.