Sterling International Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Equity Capital
27.14
27.14
27.14
27.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,908.7
1,928.05
938.21
937.94
Net Worth
1,935.84
1,955.19
965.35
965.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
103.93
119.84
1.71
1.75
Total Liabilities
2,039.77
2,075.03
967.06
966.83
Fixed Assets
22.64
23.7
19.97
20.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,977.96
2,012.84
909.19
916.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
39.16
38.43
37.35
29.47
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.35
0.32
0
0.16
Debtor Days
127.75
95.11
0
37.29
Other Current Assets
39.36
38.59
37.84
35.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.04
-0.06
-0.07
Creditor Days
43.8
11.88
18.98
16.31
Other Current Liabilities
-0.42
-0.43
-0.43
-5.77
Cash
0.02
0.06
0.54
0.16
Total Assets
2,039.78
2,075.03
967.05
966.83
No Record Found
