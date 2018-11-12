Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Revenue
1
1.22
1.15
1.56
yoy growth (%)
-18.56
6.44
-26.32
21.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.25
-0.17
-0.35
As % of sales
29.69
20.56
15.42
22.94
Other costs
-0.73
-0.55
-0.52
-0.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.13
45.07
45.63
41.38
Operating profit
-0.02
0.42
0.44
0.55
OPM
-2.83
34.35
38.94
35.66
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.4
-0.35
-0.6
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0.3
0.34
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.03
0.39
0.29
Taxes
0
0.28
0.18
-0.07
Tax rate
0
845.53
45.73
-23.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.36
0.32
0.57
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.36
0.32
0.57
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-214.74
-44.37
153.99
2.67
NPM
-36.91
26.19
50.13
14.54
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.