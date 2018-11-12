Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.35
-22.52
26.71
-4.76
Op profit growth
-1.79
-4.27
31.87
19.61
EBIT growth
-247.3
112.39
16.43
-32.38
Net profit growth
-358.61
366.38
8.91
-63.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
42.62
45.73
37.01
35.56
EBIT margin
-17.53
12.53
4.57
4.97
Net profit margin
-22.82
9.29
1.54
1.79
RoCE
-3.32
2.23
1.08
0.92
RoNW
-1.23
0.46
0.1
0.09
RoA
-1.08
0.41
0.09
0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.32
0.3
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.16
-3.88
-6.47
-4.79
Book value per share
76.2
81.66
79.33
74.91
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
12.5
58.93
P/CEPS
-0.11
-0.51
-0.61
-3.68
P/B
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.23
EV/EBIDTA
1.69
1.7
1.82
5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.27
-0.08
-0.81
-1.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
248.61
174.16
101.53
176.97
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-58.24
-53.49
-18.61
-108.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.26
-3.88
-1.51
-1.57
Net debt / equity
0.14
0.13
0.12
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
1.47
1.43
1.3
2.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-11.38
-14.29
-24.57
-26.41
Employee costs
-10.37
-11.39
-9.58
-9.09
Other costs
-35.61
-28.58
-28.82
-28.92
