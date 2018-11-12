Sterling International Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.03
0.39
0.29
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.4
-0.35
-0.6
Tax paid
0
0.28
0.18
-0.07
Working capital
0.59
0.65
8.21
-9.63
Other operating items
Operating
-0.11
0.57
8.43
-10
Capital expenditure
-0.79
4.83
0
-0.07
Free cash flow
-0.91
5.4
8.43
-10.07
Equity raised
3,837.11
2,865.93
1,875.57
1,883.8
Investing
-34.87
1,103.65
-7.58
2.08
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,801.32
3,974.98
1,876.41
1,875.81
No Record Found
