Sterling International Enterprises Ltd Share Price Live

0.42
(5.00%)
Nov 12, 2018|03:22:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.42
  • Day's High0.42
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.4
  • Day's Low0.42
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value71.32
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:20 AM
Jun-2019Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.97%

Non-Promoter- 15.96%

Institutions: 15.95%

Non-Institutions: 52.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015

Equity Capital

27.14

27.14

27.14

27.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,908.7

1,928.05

938.21

937.94

Net Worth

1,935.84

1,955.19

965.35

965.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015

Revenue

1

1.22

1.15

1.56

yoy growth (%)

-18.56

6.44

-26.32

21.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.25

-0.17

-0.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015

Profit before tax

-0.36

0.03

0.39

0.29

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.4

-0.35

-0.6

Tax paid

0

0.28

0.18

-0.07

Working capital

0.59

0.65

8.21

-9.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.56

6.44

-26.32

21.56

Op profit growth

-106.71

-6.09

-19.55

35.97

EBIT growth

-1,184.97

-91.42

32.64

-72.33

Net profit growth

-214.74

-44.37

153.99

2.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013

Gross Sales

463.37

439.6

567.69

447.98

470.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

463.37

439.6

567.69

447.98

470.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.23

Other Income

0.01

0.3

0.34

1.3

3.39

View Annually Results

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

243.25

8.593,06,015.296,448.285.0434,982.23251.41

Oil India Ltd

OIL

442.95

11.7872,050.591,591.482.65,518.86279.32

Prabha Energy Ltd

PRABHA

292.3

04,001.75-0.7900.431.91

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

445.5

21.872,851.237.440.68136.43214.23

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

169.6

15.212,242.85130.010125.3287.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sterling International Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Nitin J Sandesara

Director

Chetan J Sandesara

Director

Rajbhushan Dixit

Director

Ronald Dsouza

Director

Mayuri Patel

Registered Office

43 Atlanta,

Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-022-66306732/66306733

Website: http://www.sterinternational.com

Email: sinternational8@gmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the name Transworld Infotech Ltd. Initially, the company operated in the IT and ITES sector, but after identifying growth ...
Read More

Reports by Sterling International Enterprises Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sterling International Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Sterling International Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling International Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sterling International Enterprises Ltd is ₹11.40 Cr. as of 12 Nov ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sterling International Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sterling International Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.01 as of 12 Nov ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sterling International Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sterling International Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sterling International Enterprises Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Nov ‘18

What is the CAGR of Sterling International Enterprises Ltd?

Sterling International Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -43.74%, 3 Years at -33.84%, 1 Year at -68.66%, 6 Month at -40.00%, 3 Month at -4.55% and 1 Month at 7.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sterling International Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sterling International Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.98 %
Institutions - 15.95 %
Public - 52.07 %

