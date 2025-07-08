Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹0.42
Prev. Close₹0.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.18
Day's High₹0.42
Day's Low₹0.42
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹71.32
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Equity Capital
27.14
27.14
27.14
27.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,908.7
1,928.05
938.21
937.94
Net Worth
1,935.84
1,955.19
965.35
965.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Revenue
1
1.22
1.15
1.56
yoy growth (%)
-18.56
6.44
-26.32
21.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.25
-0.17
-0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.03
0.39
0.29
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.4
-0.35
-0.6
Tax paid
0
0.28
0.18
-0.07
Working capital
0.59
0.65
8.21
-9.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.56
6.44
-26.32
21.56
Op profit growth
-106.71
-6.09
-19.55
35.97
EBIT growth
-1,184.97
-91.42
32.64
-72.33
Net profit growth
-214.74
-44.37
153.99
2.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
Gross Sales
463.37
439.6
567.69
447.98
470.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
463.37
439.6
567.69
447.98
470.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.23
Other Income
0.01
0.3
0.34
1.3
3.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
243.25
|8.59
|3,06,015.29
|6,448.28
|5.04
|34,982.23
|251.41
Oil India Ltd
OIL
442.95
|11.78
|72,050.59
|1,591.48
|2.6
|5,518.86
|279.32
Prabha Energy Ltd
PRABHA
292.3
|0
|4,001.75
|-0.79
|0
|0.4
|31.91
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
445.5
|21.87
|2,851.2
|37.44
|0.68
|136.43
|214.23
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
169.6
|15.21
|2,242.85
|130.01
|0
|125.32
|87.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Nitin J Sandesara
Director
Chetan J Sandesara
Director
Rajbhushan Dixit
Director
Ronald Dsouza
Director
Mayuri Patel
43 Atlanta,
Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-022-66306732/66306733
Website: http://www.sterinternational.com
Email: sinternational8@gmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Sterling International Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the name Transworld Infotech Ltd. Initially, the company operated in the IT and ITES sector, but after identifying growth ...
Reports by Sterling International Enterprises Ltd
