Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
243.25
|8.59
|3,06,015.29
|6,448.28
|5.04
|34,982.23
|251.41
Oil India Ltd
OIL
442.95
|11.78
|72,050.59
|1,591.48
|2.6
|5,518.86
|279.32
Prabha Energy Ltd
PRABHA
292.3
|0
|4,001.75
|-0.79
|0
|0.4
|31.91
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
445.5
|21.87
|2,851.2
|37.44
|0.68
|136.43
|214.23
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
169.6
|15.21
|2,242.85
|130.01
|0
|125.32
|87.66
