|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|-
|2
|100
|Final
|The Board has recommended the Final Dividend of 100% i.e., Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
The tie-up would focus on latching relays for power transmission, industrial grids, and other applications in India, said the filing by the company at the stock exchange.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.