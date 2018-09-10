Stone India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
9.6
9.17
8.8
7.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.64
23.29
28.09
30.16
Net Worth
33.24
32.46
36.89
37.76
Minority Interest
Debt
28.95
30.11
33.64
34.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.07
3.01
1.92
2.04
Total Liabilities
65.26
65.58
72.45
74.22
Fixed Assets
32.37
34.3
36.47
37.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.98
5.08
3.36
2.21
Networking Capital
25.56
22.66
28.08
31.49
Inventories
25.37
25.74
23.43
26.69
Inventory Days
91.67
110.52
82.76
100.84
Sundry Debtors
28.18
21.41
29.97
24.82
Debtor Days
101.83
91.92
105.86
93.77
Other Current Assets
27.51
25.91
23.31
21.83
Sundry Creditors
-28.68
-25.36
-20.8
-21.16
Creditor Days
103.63
108.88
73.47
79.94
Other Current Liabilities
-26.82
-25.04
-27.83
-20.69
Cash
3.14
3.32
4.33
2.33
Total Assets
65.27
65.58
72.46
74.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.