Stone India Ltd Share Price

9.85
(4.79%)
Sep 10, 2018|03:23:39 PM

Stone India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

8.95

Prev. Close

9.4

Turnover(Lac.)

13.54

Day's High

9.85

Day's Low

8.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

26.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Stone India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Stone India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Stone India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:17 AM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 55.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Stone India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

9.6

9.17

8.8

7.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.64

23.29

28.09

30.16

Net Worth

33.24

32.46

36.89

37.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

101

85

103.32

96.6

yoy growth (%)

18.81

-17.73

6.96

-2.07

Raw materials

-46.91

-46.76

-64.47

-56.26

As % of sales

46.45

55.01

62.39

58.24

Employee costs

-18.42

-17.33

-16.69

-16.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.92

-5.9

-3.76

-4.41

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.6

-2.67

-2.76

Tax paid

-1.15

0.62

1.27

1.37

Working capital

1.39

-8.72

-0.86

-2.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.81

-17.73

6.96

-2.07

Op profit growth

429.54

-64.76

10.78

-59.34

EBIT growth

-961.03

-134.53

43.27

-83.87

Net profit growth

-95.54

111.72

-17.86

-194.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

67.26

101.2

85.36

104.51

97.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.26

101.2

85.36

104.51

97.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.07

0.23

0.1

Other Income

0.55

0.61

0.26

0.2

0.18

Stone India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Stone India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

I Sen

Independent Director

A Agarwal

Director

Shrivardhan Goenka

Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar Goswami

Independent Director

Savita Laxmipaihy Acharya

Managing Director & CEO

Ravi Prakash Ganti

Managing Director & CEO

Sunil Kumar Rishi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stone India Ltd

Summary

Stone India(SIL), formerly known as Stone Platt, is part of Duncan Goenka group of companies. It manufactures various equipment for the railways like alternators, air brakes and brake regulators. Apart from this the company also manufactures colour monitors and secondary components for the defence sector.Originally the company was incorporated on Jan 15, 1931 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on Oct 25, 1972. SIL took over the business (Selling Agencies) of erstwhile J Stone & Company (incorporated in the UK), which carried on business at Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai & other places in India and Srilanka as a going concern. The company has established a workshop in Calcutta to manufacture various items of train lighting equipment, such as bent couplers, junction boxes, light fittings and carriage fans. Since then, the company has grown into a large organisation and manufactures, among other things, a complete range of lighting and railway oriented equipment. Its name was changed from J Stone & Co (India) to Stone-Platt Electrical (India), in 1976. It was again changed to Stone India in 1986-87.SIL before comming into the folds of Duncan Goenka group in 1990s was a subsidiary of Stone-Platt Overseas, UK, a Stone-Platt group company. The Stone-Platt group is the one which is providing technical assistance to the company for manufacturing train lighting and air-conditioning equipment. SIL had a proposal to enter into new agreements with the Ston
