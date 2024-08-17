Summary

Stone India(SIL), formerly known as Stone Platt, is part of Duncan Goenka group of companies. It manufactures various equipment for the railways like alternators, air brakes and brake regulators. Apart from this the company also manufactures colour monitors and secondary components for the defence sector.Originally the company was incorporated on Jan 15, 1931 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on Oct 25, 1972. SIL took over the business (Selling Agencies) of erstwhile J Stone & Company (incorporated in the UK), which carried on business at Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai & other places in India and Srilanka as a going concern. The company has established a workshop in Calcutta to manufacture various items of train lighting equipment, such as bent couplers, junction boxes, light fittings and carriage fans. Since then, the company has grown into a large organisation and manufactures, among other things, a complete range of lighting and railway oriented equipment. Its name was changed from J Stone & Co (India) to Stone-Platt Electrical (India), in 1976. It was again changed to Stone India in 1986-87.SIL before comming into the folds of Duncan Goenka group in 1990s was a subsidiary of Stone-Platt Overseas, UK, a Stone-Platt group company. The Stone-Platt group is the one which is providing technical assistance to the company for manufacturing train lighting and air-conditioning equipment. SIL had a proposal to enter into new agreements with the Ston

