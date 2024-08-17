SectorEngineering
Open₹8.95
Prev. Close₹9.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.54
Day's High₹9.85
Day's Low₹8.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹26.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
9.6
9.17
8.8
7.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.64
23.29
28.09
30.16
Net Worth
33.24
32.46
36.89
37.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
101
85
103.32
96.6
yoy growth (%)
18.81
-17.73
6.96
-2.07
Raw materials
-46.91
-46.76
-64.47
-56.26
As % of sales
46.45
55.01
62.39
58.24
Employee costs
-18.42
-17.33
-16.69
-16.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.92
-5.9
-3.76
-4.41
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.6
-2.67
-2.76
Tax paid
-1.15
0.62
1.27
1.37
Working capital
1.39
-8.72
-0.86
-2.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.81
-17.73
6.96
-2.07
Op profit growth
429.54
-64.76
10.78
-59.34
EBIT growth
-961.03
-134.53
43.27
-83.87
Net profit growth
-95.54
111.72
-17.86
-194.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
67.26
101.2
85.36
104.51
97.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.26
101.2
85.36
104.51
97.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.07
0.23
0.1
Other Income
0.55
0.61
0.26
0.2
0.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
I Sen
Independent Director
A Agarwal
Director
Shrivardhan Goenka
Independent Director
Ashwani Kumar Goswami
Independent Director
Savita Laxmipaihy Acharya
Managing Director & CEO
Ravi Prakash Ganti
Managing Director & CEO
Sunil Kumar Rishi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Stone India Ltd
Summary
Stone India(SIL), formerly known as Stone Platt, is part of Duncan Goenka group of companies. It manufactures various equipment for the railways like alternators, air brakes and brake regulators. Apart from this the company also manufactures colour monitors and secondary components for the defence sector.Originally the company was incorporated on Jan 15, 1931 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on Oct 25, 1972. SIL took over the business (Selling Agencies) of erstwhile J Stone & Company (incorporated in the UK), which carried on business at Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai & other places in India and Srilanka as a going concern. The company has established a workshop in Calcutta to manufacture various items of train lighting equipment, such as bent couplers, junction boxes, light fittings and carriage fans. Since then, the company has grown into a large organisation and manufactures, among other things, a complete range of lighting and railway oriented equipment. Its name was changed from J Stone & Co (India) to Stone-Platt Electrical (India), in 1976. It was again changed to Stone India in 1986-87.SIL before comming into the folds of Duncan Goenka group in 1990s was a subsidiary of Stone-Platt Overseas, UK, a Stone-Platt group company. The Stone-Platt group is the one which is providing technical assistance to the company for manufacturing train lighting and air-conditioning equipment. SIL had a proposal to enter into new agreements with the Ston
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.