|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
101
85
103.32
96.6
yoy growth (%)
18.81
-17.73
6.96
-2.07
Raw materials
-46.91
-46.76
-64.47
-56.26
As % of sales
46.45
55.01
62.39
58.24
Employee costs
-18.42
-17.33
-16.69
-16.76
As % of sales
18.23
20.39
16.16
17.35
Other costs
-27.52
-19.36
-17.79
-19.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.24
22.77
17.21
20.32
Operating profit
8.14
1.53
4.36
3.93
OPM
8.06
1.8
4.22
4.07
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.6
-2.67
-2.76
Interest expense
-5.37
-5.17
-5.88
-5.89
Other income
0.63
0.33
0.43
0.3
Profit before tax
0.92
-5.9
-3.76
-4.41
Taxes
-1.15
0.62
1.27
1.37
Tax rate
-125.62
-10.5
-33.73
-31.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.23
-5.28
-2.49
-3.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.23
-5.28
-2.49
-3.04
yoy growth (%)
-95.54
111.72
-17.86
-194.93
NPM
-0.23
-6.21
-2.41
-3.14
