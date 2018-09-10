iifl-logo-icon 1
Stone India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.85
(4.79%)
Sep 10, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

101

85

103.32

96.6

yoy growth (%)

18.81

-17.73

6.96

-2.07

Raw materials

-46.91

-46.76

-64.47

-56.26

As % of sales

46.45

55.01

62.39

58.24

Employee costs

-18.42

-17.33

-16.69

-16.76

As % of sales

18.23

20.39

16.16

17.35

Other costs

-27.52

-19.36

-17.79

-19.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.24

22.77

17.21

20.32

Operating profit

8.14

1.53

4.36

3.93

OPM

8.06

1.8

4.22

4.07

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.6

-2.67

-2.76

Interest expense

-5.37

-5.17

-5.88

-5.89

Other income

0.63

0.33

0.43

0.3

Profit before tax

0.92

-5.9

-3.76

-4.41

Taxes

-1.15

0.62

1.27

1.37

Tax rate

-125.62

-10.5

-33.73

-31.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.23

-5.28

-2.49

-3.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.23

-5.28

-2.49

-3.04

yoy growth (%)

-95.54

111.72

-17.86

-194.93

NPM

-0.23

-6.21

-2.41

-3.14

