Stone India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.92
-5.9
-3.76
-4.41
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.6
-2.67
-2.76
Tax paid
-1.15
0.62
1.27
1.37
Working capital
1.39
-8.72
-0.86
-2.97
Other operating items
Operating
-1.32
-16.6
-6.04
-8.77
Capital expenditure
0.54
0.43
3.58
1.82
Free cash flow
-0.78
-16.16
-2.46
-6.95
Equity raised
48.27
58.27
61.94
66.4
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-1.16
-3.53
-0.78
7.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.32
38.57
58.7
66.57
