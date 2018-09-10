iifl-logo-icon 1
Stone India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.85
(4.79%)
Sep 10, 2018

Stone India Ltd

Stone India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.92

-5.9

-3.76

-4.41

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.6

-2.67

-2.76

Tax paid

-1.15

0.62

1.27

1.37

Working capital

1.39

-8.72

-0.86

-2.97

Other operating items

Operating

-1.32

-16.6

-6.04

-8.77

Capital expenditure

0.54

0.43

3.58

1.82

Free cash flow

-0.78

-16.16

-2.46

-6.95

Equity raised

48.27

58.27

61.94

66.4

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-1.16

-3.53

-0.78

7.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.32

38.57

58.7

66.57

