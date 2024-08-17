iifl-logo-icon 1
Stone India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.85
(4.79%)
Sep 10, 2018|03:23:39 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2006

Gross Sales

75.06

81.05

76.08

76.06

59.27

Excise Duty

0

7.15

6.8

5.48

7.92

Net Sales

75.06

73.91

69.27

70.58

51.34

Other Operating Income

0.09

0.03

1.02

0.37

0

Other Income

0.14

1.63

0

0

0.3

Total Income

75.3

75.58

70.3

70.97

51.65

Total Expenditure

71.98

67.48

61

62.88

42.27

PBIDT

3.3

8.1

9.31

8.07

9.38

Interest

4.4

3.56

2.76

2.7

1.15

PBDT

-1.09

4.53

6.53

5.38

8.22

Depreciation

2.06

1.36

1.27

1.26

0.51

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0

1.45

0.94

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.87

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.22

2.3

3.8

3.16

7.63

Minority Interest After NP

-0.07

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.14

2.3

3.8

3.16

7.63

Extra-ordinary Items

-2.8

0

-0.5

-0.76

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.33

2.3

4.31

3.93

7.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

3.03

5.01

4.17

10.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.59

7.59

7.59

7.59

7.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

52,90,645

0

46,65,945

46,40,945

47,63,945

Public Shareholding (%)

69.65

0

61.41

61.09

63.27

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,00,000

0

22,26,000

24,33,052

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

8.67

0

76

82.3

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

2.63

0

29.29

32

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

21,05,854

0

7,04,554

5,22,502

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

91.33

0

24

17.7

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

27.71

0

9.3

6.9

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.4

10.97

13.43

11.44

18.26

PBDTM(%)

-1.45

6.14

9.43

7.62

16

PATM(%)

-4.28

3.12

5.49

4.47

14.87

