Stone India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2006
Gross Sales
75.06
81.05
76.08
76.06
59.27
Excise Duty
0
7.15
6.8
5.48
7.92
Net Sales
75.06
73.91
69.27
70.58
51.34
Other Operating Income
0.09
0.03
1.02
0.37
0
Other Income
0.14
1.63
0
0
0.3
Total Income
75.3
75.58
70.3
70.97
51.65
Total Expenditure
71.98
67.48
61
62.88
42.27
PBIDT
3.3
8.1
9.31
8.07
9.38
Interest
4.4
3.56
2.76
2.7
1.15
PBDT
-1.09
4.53
6.53
5.38
8.22
Depreciation
2.06
1.36
1.27
1.26
0.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0
1.45
0.94
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.87
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.22
2.3
3.8
3.16
7.63
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.14
2.3
3.8
3.16
7.63
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.8
0
-0.5
-0.76
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.33
2.3
4.31
3.93
7.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
3.03
5.01
4.17
10.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.59
7.59
7.59
7.59
7.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
52,90,645
0
46,65,945
46,40,945
47,63,945
Public Shareholding (%)
69.65
0
61.41
61.09
63.27
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,00,000
0
22,26,000
24,33,052
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
8.67
0
76
82.3
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.63
0
29.29
32
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
21,05,854
0
7,04,554
5,22,502
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
91.33
0
24
17.7
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
27.71
0
9.3
6.9
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.4
10.97
13.43
11.44
18.26
PBDTM(%)
-1.45
6.14
9.43
7.62
16
PATM(%)
-4.28
3.12
5.49
4.47
14.87
