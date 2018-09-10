iifl-logo-icon 1
Stone India Ltd Key Ratios

9.85
(4.79%)
Sep 10, 2018|03:23:39 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Stone India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.49

-18.32

7.05

-1.16

Op profit growth

571.11

-77.32

5.23

-51.99

EBIT growth

-500.25

-157.35

21.92

-78.1

Net profit growth

-91.28

126.87

-26.41

-238.41

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.86

1.21

4.36

4.44

EBIT margin

5.03

-1.49

2.12

1.86

Net profit margin

-0.46

-6.36

-2.29

-3.33

RoCE

7.93

-1.87

3.06

2.45

RoNW

-0.37

-4.02

-1.64

-2.12

RoA

-0.18

-1.99

-0.82

-1.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.1

-9.15

-6.32

-7.98

Book value per share

33.31

35.62

43.99

48.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-18.69

-5.97

-3.29

-1.89

P/B

1.74

1.53

0.47

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

10.71

54.79

9.26

9.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-169.41

-10.25

-34.67

-29.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

90.1

110.81

96.53

99.39

Inventory days

92.43

105.76

88.04

98.73

Creditor days

-104.84

-100.11

-76.85

-81.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.15

0.26

-0.37

-0.27

Net debt / equity

0.8

0.85

0.81

0.87

Net debt / op. profit

3.71

25.85

6.41

7.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.5

-54.75

-61.87

-57.84

Employee costs

-18.3

-20.65

-16.41

-17.76

Other costs

-28.32

-23.38

-17.34

-19.94

QUICKLINKS FOR Stone India Ltd

