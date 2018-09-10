Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.49
-18.32
7.05
-1.16
Op profit growth
571.11
-77.32
5.23
-51.99
EBIT growth
-500.25
-157.35
21.92
-78.1
Net profit growth
-91.28
126.87
-26.41
-238.41
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.86
1.21
4.36
4.44
EBIT margin
5.03
-1.49
2.12
1.86
Net profit margin
-0.46
-6.36
-2.29
-3.33
RoCE
7.93
-1.87
3.06
2.45
RoNW
-0.37
-4.02
-1.64
-2.12
RoA
-0.18
-1.99
-0.82
-1.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.1
-9.15
-6.32
-7.98
Book value per share
33.31
35.62
43.99
48.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-18.69
-5.97
-3.29
-1.89
P/B
1.74
1.53
0.47
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
10.71
54.79
9.26
9.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-169.41
-10.25
-34.67
-29.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
90.1
110.81
96.53
99.39
Inventory days
92.43
105.76
88.04
98.73
Creditor days
-104.84
-100.11
-76.85
-81.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.15
0.26
-0.37
-0.27
Net debt / equity
0.8
0.85
0.81
0.87
Net debt / op. profit
3.71
25.85
6.41
7.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.5
-54.75
-61.87
-57.84
Employee costs
-18.3
-20.65
-16.41
-17.76
Other costs
-28.32
-23.38
-17.34
-19.94
No Record Found
