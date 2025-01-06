iifl-logo-icon 1
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

71.78
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd

Sugal & Damani FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

12.16

-11.26

3.06

3.62

Other operating items

Operating

12.16

-11.26

3.06

3.62

Capital expenditure

-0.04

-0.05

0

-1.15

Free cash flow

12.12

-11.31

3.06

2.47

Equity raised

21.16

18.43

12.69

8.26

Investing

-4.57

-0.63

0.11

0.16

Financing

0.01

5.09

9.42

7.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

28.72

11.58

25.28

18.05

QUICKLINKS FOR Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd

