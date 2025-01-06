Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
12.16
-11.26
3.06
3.62
Other operating items
Operating
12.16
-11.26
3.06
3.62
Capital expenditure
-0.04
-0.05
0
-1.15
Free cash flow
12.12
-11.31
3.06
2.47
Equity raised
21.16
18.43
12.69
8.26
Investing
-4.57
-0.63
0.11
0.16
Financing
0.01
5.09
9.42
7.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.72
11.58
25.28
18.05
