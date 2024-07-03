iifl-logo-icon 1
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd Share Price

71.78
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:03:00 AM

  • Open72
  • Day's High72
  • 52 Wk High90.3
  • Prev. Close75.55
  • Day's Low71.78
  • 52 Wk Low 23.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.26
  • P/E14.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.54
  • EPS5.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.86
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

72

Prev. Close

75.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.26

Day's High

72

Day's Low

71.78

52 Week's High

90.3

52 Week's Low

23.41

Book Value

38.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.86

P/E

14.34

EPS

5.27

Divi. Yield

0

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.03%

Non-Promoter- 28.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.25

6.25

6.25

6.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.01

12.81

11.96

10.26

Net Worth

21.26

19.06

18.21

16.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

12.16

-11.26

3.06

3.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Mahesh B Chandak

Independent Director

S Kannadasan

Non Executive Director

S Prasan Chand Jain

Independent Director

Rajesh Gurdas Wadhwa.

Independent Director

Dhanesh Mrinalini

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radhika Maheshwari

Independent Director

Srinivas Acharya

Independent Director

Lakshmi Chandran Ashok

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd

Summary

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd (Formerly known as Sugal & Damani Finlease Ltd) was incorporated on 7th May, 1993. It was entitled to commence business w.e.f. 17th May, 1993. Post amalgamation, the Companys main business activities are Share broking, DP activity and Portfolio Management Services. SDSSBPL is a decade old and leading firm providing the entire gamut of financial services. A Pioneer in the Indian capital markets, the Company launched its stock broking operations as a member of NSE India in 1995, promoted by a group of professional and experienced stockbrokers. The firm, founded by G N Damani, Sugalchand Jain and Pravin B Chheda, today has a pan India presence as well as rich experience in different fields. Since then SUGAL & DAMANI has made tremendous strides, making it one of the top trading and clearing members in NSE (both cash & derivatives) and BSE. Thereafter, it implemented the trading with the use of Exchange Software & Leased Line Connectivity. The Company specialize in Buying, Selling and dealing in shares and other Securities in Secondary Markets; identifying investment avenues and advising on portfolio management of cash and assets. In cases of New Issues, it take up underwriting and broking.In 2008-09, Sugal& Damani Share & Stock Brokers P. Ltd., Sugal & Damani Securities (Madras) P. Ltd. and Sugal & Damani (Chennai) Share Broking Ltd. were amalgamated with the Company, through the Scheme of Amalgamation which became effective on 08.10.2008. In ter
Company FAQs

What is the Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd share price today?

The Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd is ₹44.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd is 14.34 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd is ₹23.41 and ₹90.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd?

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.58%, 3 Years at 78.65%, 1 Year at 160.88%, 6 Month at 147.95%, 3 Month at 0.63% and 1 Month at -2.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.96 %

