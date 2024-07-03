Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹72
Prev. Close₹75.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.26
Day's High₹72
Day's Low₹71.78
52 Week's High₹90.3
52 Week's Low₹23.41
Book Value₹38.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.86
P/E14.34
EPS5.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.25
6.25
6.25
6.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.01
12.81
11.96
10.26
Net Worth
21.26
19.06
18.21
16.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
12.16
-11.26
3.06
3.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Mahesh B Chandak
Independent Director
S Kannadasan
Non Executive Director
S Prasan Chand Jain
Independent Director
Rajesh Gurdas Wadhwa.
Independent Director
Dhanesh Mrinalini
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radhika Maheshwari
Independent Director
Srinivas Acharya
Independent Director
Lakshmi Chandran Ashok
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd
Summary
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd (Formerly known as Sugal & Damani Finlease Ltd) was incorporated on 7th May, 1993. It was entitled to commence business w.e.f. 17th May, 1993. Post amalgamation, the Companys main business activities are Share broking, DP activity and Portfolio Management Services. SDSSBPL is a decade old and leading firm providing the entire gamut of financial services. A Pioneer in the Indian capital markets, the Company launched its stock broking operations as a member of NSE India in 1995, promoted by a group of professional and experienced stockbrokers. The firm, founded by G N Damani, Sugalchand Jain and Pravin B Chheda, today has a pan India presence as well as rich experience in different fields. Since then SUGAL & DAMANI has made tremendous strides, making it one of the top trading and clearing members in NSE (both cash & derivatives) and BSE. Thereafter, it implemented the trading with the use of Exchange Software & Leased Line Connectivity. The Company specialize in Buying, Selling and dealing in shares and other Securities in Secondary Markets; identifying investment avenues and advising on portfolio management of cash and assets. In cases of New Issues, it take up underwriting and broking.In 2008-09, Sugal& Damani Share & Stock Brokers P. Ltd., Sugal & Damani Securities (Madras) P. Ltd. and Sugal & Damani (Chennai) Share Broking Ltd. were amalgamated with the Company, through the Scheme of Amalgamation which became effective on 08.10.2008. In ter
Read More
The Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd is ₹44.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd is 14.34 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd is ₹23.41 and ₹90.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.58%, 3 Years at 78.65%, 1 Year at 160.88%, 6 Month at 147.95%, 3 Month at 0.63% and 1 Month at -2.00%.
