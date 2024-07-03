Summary

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd (Formerly known as Sugal & Damani Finlease Ltd) was incorporated on 7th May, 1993. It was entitled to commence business w.e.f. 17th May, 1993. Post amalgamation, the Companys main business activities are Share broking, DP activity and Portfolio Management Services. SDSSBPL is a decade old and leading firm providing the entire gamut of financial services. A Pioneer in the Indian capital markets, the Company launched its stock broking operations as a member of NSE India in 1995, promoted by a group of professional and experienced stockbrokers. The firm, founded by G N Damani, Sugalchand Jain and Pravin B Chheda, today has a pan India presence as well as rich experience in different fields. Since then SUGAL & DAMANI has made tremendous strides, making it one of the top trading and clearing members in NSE (both cash & derivatives) and BSE. Thereafter, it implemented the trading with the use of Exchange Software & Leased Line Connectivity. The Company specialize in Buying, Selling and dealing in shares and other Securities in Secondary Markets; identifying investment avenues and advising on portfolio management of cash and assets. In cases of New Issues, it take up underwriting and broking.In 2008-09, Sugal& Damani Share & Stock Brokers P. Ltd., Sugal & Damani Securities (Madras) P. Ltd. and Sugal & Damani (Chennai) Share Broking Ltd. were amalgamated with the Company, through the Scheme of Amalgamation which became effective on 08.10.2008. In ter

