Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SUGAL & DAMANI SHARE BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 Items discussed are attached in the letter briefly. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SUGAL & DAMANI SHARE BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Further as per the new Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct of regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing in the securities shall remain closed for the Companys Directors / Designated Employees/ Officers covered under the code shall remain closed from July 1 2024 to August 10 2024 (both days inclusive) i.e. till 48 hours after the announcement of Unaudited Financial Results to the Public. we enclose the following statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which were approved and taken on record by our Board of Directors at its meeting held today, the August 08, 2024. 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report by the Auditors on the said Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024. 3. Further as decided by the Board, the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 27, 2024 (Friday) through Other Audio Visual Means at 11:30 A.M. 4. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Registrar of Members and the Share Transfers books of the Company will remain closed from September 13, 2024 to September 27, 2024 (both days inclusive) in connection with Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

SUGAL & DAMANI SHARE BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through video conferencing inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and also to consider recommendation of Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Kindly make it convenient to attend the meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is held today i.e., Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The Board has considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (Copy enclosed). The board has not declared any dividend for 2023-24. 2. Auditors Report on the aforesaid Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.(Copy enclosed) 3. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Amendment Regulations, 2016 we hereby enclose declaration that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued its Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the standalone financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors held today commences at 11:00 A.M. and concludes at 12:40 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024