Your directors would like to present the Thirtieth Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024. The financial highlights of your Company for the year 2023-24 are as follows:

2023 24 2022 23 Particulars (Rs. in Lakhs) (Rs. in Lakhs) Gross Income 638.71 259.03 Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 360.71 153.15 Less: Interest 58.34 - Less: Depreciation 2.84 2.08 Net Profit before Tax 299.53 151.07 Less: Tax and other prior period adjustment 68.42 53.34 Net Profit for the period after tax and prior period adjustment 231.11 97.70 Other Comprehensive Income (12.69) (12.69) Total Comprehensive Income 220.20 85.02 Less: Proposed Dividend & Tax - - Less: Transitional Depreciation - - Add: Profit brought forward from the previous year 1501.17 1195.95 Add: Transition Impact as per Ind AS - - Profit carried forward 1501.17 1280.97 Earnings per Share Basic: 3.70 1.56 Diluted: 3.70 1.56

DIVIDEND

The Companys operations resulted in increased Profit for the year 2023-24 due to new business of land plotting. The new business venture of Land plotting requires capital and hence your directors have not recommended any dividend on the Equity Capital of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The Company has been conducting the operational activities during the year as mentioned below: Buying, Selling and dealing in shares and other Securities in Secondary Markets. Development and Selling of Plotted Lands.

RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to the Reserves.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

The company has already surrendered its membership in NSE, BSE and CDSL.

DIRECTORATE

Mr. Vinodh Jain (DIN 00050095), Director, retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Mahesh Chandak (DIN 00050149), Director, retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY DIRECTORS

The Company has received the necessary declaration from each Independent Directors in accordance with Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence as laid out in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Company had 4 Board meetings during the financial year under review. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. For further details please refer report on Corporate Governance of this Annual Report.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board has carried out an Annual Performance Evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and other committees.

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges, the Independent Directors held a meeting on August 11, 2023, and:

? Reviewed the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole.

? Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys management and the Board, which is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to Clause 25(7) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company shall familiarize the Independent Directors with the Company and their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of industry in which the company operates, business model of the Company etc.

However, the Independent Directors have been a part of the Board for a few years now, and so no separate sessions for familiarization have been conducted during the year. Further the Policy on the Companys Familarisation Programme for Independent Directors can be accessed at http://www.sugalshare.com/InvestorRelations/CompanyPolicies/FamilarisationProgrammeforIndependent Directors.

REMUNERATION POLICY

Your Board has a remuneration policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The remuneration policy forms a part of the Corporate Governance Report annexed to this report.

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the IEPF Authority

(Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (‘the Rules), all unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF established by the Central Government, after the completion of seven years. Further, according to the Rules, the shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the demat account created by the IEPF Authority. Further, the statement of unclaimed and unpaid dividend are provided on our website, at www.sugalshare.com/Investorrelations/Reporting/Statement of Unclaimed Dividend.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY / JOINT VENTURES / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The company neither has any subsidiary nor any joint venture(s) during the year.

AUDITOR

Mrs. Diyali B proprietor M/s. Diyali B and Associates, Chartered Accountant, Chennai, is the retiring auditor and he is eligible for reappointment as auditor of the company.

The Company has received letter from Mrs. Diyali B and Associates to the effect that his reappointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under Section 141(3)(g) of the Companies Act, 2013, and that he is not disqualified for re-appointment.

COMMENTS ON SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Board of Directors of the Company appointed, M/s. N K Bhansali & Co, Company Secretaries, to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24 in terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed as Annexure A of this report.

The Secretarial Auditor has observed that the shares as per section 124 (6) had not been transferred by the company to IEPF as the company was not able to upload IEPF 4 ie Statement of Shares Transferred to the IEPF due to some technical issues with IEPF PORTAL for which necessary communications were made but resolution for the same is not arrived at. The matter is being consistently followed up by the company with the IEPF authorities. Further the company has transferred the Shares to IEPF on 17th May 2022 only form IEPF 4 has not been filed.

INTERNAL AUDIT & CONTROLS

The Company has appointed Mr. O Tej Prakash, of M/s. Tej Prakash & Co, Chartered Accountant as its Internal Auditor. His scope of work includes review of processes for safeguarding the assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Internal Auditors findings are discussed with the process owners and suitable corrective actions taken as per the directions of Audit Committee on an ongoing basis to improve efficiency in operations.

WHISTLE BOWLER POLICY AND VIGIL MECHANISM

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.sugalshare.com under Investor Relations > Company Policies > Whistle Blower and Vigil Mechanism.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The company is primarily exposed to credit risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and operational risks. The Board oversees and approves the Companys enterprise wide risk management framework. It reviews credit and operational risks and policies in relation to investment strategy and other risks like interest rate risk and liquidity risk. The Companys management monitors and reports principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives. The companys management systems, organisational structures, processes, standards and code of conduct together form the risk management governance system of the company.

Your company has a robust Risk Management Methodology which has been implemented effectively outlining the exposure given to the Clients of the Company and ensuring the integrity of the companys accounting and financial reporting systems, including the independent audit and compliance with the law and relevant standards.

DEPOSITS

Your Company did not invite or accept any Deposit from public during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Details of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are annexed to this report in Annexure B.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Related Party Transaction entered into during the year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions with the

Companys Promoters, Directors, Management or their relatives which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The global economy has defied expectations, exhibiting resilience despite disinflation fears in 2022-23 and central bank interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation. This steady growth can be attributed to factors like increased government spending, continued consumer spending, and a surprising rise in labour force participation. All these factors helped avert the dreaded stagflation scenario.

The April 2024 World Economic Outlook, titled "Steady but Slow: Resilience amid Divergence," projects continued global growth at a moderate pace of 3.2% for 2024 and 2025, mirroring the overall performance in 2023.

Growth is expected to remain modest, with a slight acceleration in advanced economies offset by a moderate slowdown in emerging markets. Long-term growth projections, however, paint a picture of historically low figures.

Indian Economy

Despite a challenging global environment in FY 2023-24, marked by high-interest rates and geopolitical tensions, India demonstrated impressive resilience. Retaining its position as the worlds fifth-largest economy, India is projected to achieve a growth rate of 7.6% according to the second revised estimates by MOSPI, surpassing the previous years 7%. This robust growth is attributed to strong domestic consumption, increased government capital expenditure, a fortified financial sector, and stable monetary policies.

Both the manufacturing and service sectors thrived. Manufacturing saw an impressive 8.5% growth, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for manufacturing registering a significant 5.6% year-on-year increase. The service sector remained resilient, with the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) consistently exceeding 50, indicating sustained expansion. Additionally, a surge of 11.7% in GST collections underscored robust domestic demand.

Global geopolitical tensions, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict, triggered a rise in oil prices and grain scarcity, leading to higher global inflation. India felt these effects, experiencing increased inflation rates. To address this, the Reserve Bank of India maintained a stringent monetary policy, keeping key policy rates unchanged at 6.5%. This effectively managed inflation within the tolerance band, with average CPI inflation estimated at 5.4% for the fiscal year.

(a) Industry Structure and Developments

During the year market has been rising sharply. The market trends will further be determined by various domestic and international factors like global market movements, outcome of war between Russia and Ukraine, RBIs policy, upcoming state election and visible improvement in corporate earnings of domestic firms.

(b) Opportunities and threats

The company has surrendered membership of NSE, BSE and CDSL.

You company has entered into new business venture relating to plotting and land development.

Market may be volatile due to State elections.

(c) Segment-Wise or Product-Wise Performance

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024 the Company operated in two segments of business viz, Share Broking and Land Plotting.

(d) Outlook

The secondary markets are expected to remain volatile.

(e) Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

In the opinion of your Directors, Internal Control Systems in the Company are adequate.

(f) Financial Performance

The financial performance during the year under review is given above.

(g) Human Resources/Industrial Relations

The number of people employed has become 17 and the employer-employee relations have been cordial throughout the year.

(h) Risks and concerns

SEBI has introduced margin system for Future & Options and also for Intra-day trading which has mitigated the risk of the company.

POLICY ON RISK MANAGEMENT

In accordance with the requirement of Corporate Governance the Board of Directors of the Company has adopted a policy on risk management for assessment and minimization procedure of risk for periodical review by the Board.

POLICY ON DETERMINATION OF MATERIALITY FOR DISCLOSURES

In terms of the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as "Regulations"), Sugal and Damani Share Brokers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") has framed a Policy for determination of materiality of events/ information. Further, the detailed policy are provided on our website, at www.sugalshare.com/company policies/policy on determination of materiality for disclosures.

POLICY ON PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS

In accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

("Regulations") the company has formulated the policy on preservation of documents with the objective of classifying various documents, records and registers for the purpose of maintenance and preservation. Further, the detailed policy are provided on our website, at www.sugalshare.com/company policies/policy on preservation of documents.

POLICY ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The policy regulates all transactions between the Company and its related parties in accordance with Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, the detailed policy are provided on our website, at www.sugalshare.com/company policies/policy on related party transactions.

OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has adopted a policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During the year Company has not received any compliant of harassment.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There was no employee whose particulars as per the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are to be reported.

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other detail as required under section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in this report in Annexure D.

INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 134(3)(M) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The consumption of electricity during the year was minimal. Management is taking conscious efforts to conserve energy. Your Company has no activity with regard to technology absorption. Your Company does not have any foreign exchange earnings or outgo during the year.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Corporate Governance regulations as per the Listing Agreement have been fully complied with. The Report of your Directors on the practices of Corporate Governance forms part of this report in Annexure E. A Certificate from the Auditor of the Company regarding compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance, certification by CEO / CFO and Declaration of Compliance with Code of Conduct form a part of the Corporate Governance Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required by Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm:

(a) that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) that the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended March 31, 2024, and of the profit/loss of the Company for that year;

(c) that the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) that the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

and

(f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

ADOPTION OF THE INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS (Ind AS)

The Company had adopted the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). Accordingly the financial statements for current year including comparative figures of previous year are based on Ind AS and in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles stated therein.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES

Shares of the Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (Scrip Code 511654). Listing fee to the Stock Exchange has been paid up to date.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

Your directors would like to sincerely thank the Companys banker HDFC Bank Ltd, Bank of Baroda and the shareholders of the Company. We also thank the business associates, clients and employees of the Company for their co-operation and support.