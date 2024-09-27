we enclose the following statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which were approved and taken on record by our Board of Directors at its meeting held today, the August 08, 2024. 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report by the Auditors on the said Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024. 3. Further as decided by the Board, the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 27, 2024 (Friday) through Other Audio Visual Means at 11:30 A.M. 4. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Registrar of Members and the Share Transfers books of the Company will remain closed from September 13, 2024 to September 27, 2024 (both days inclusive) in connection with Annual General Meeting. Read less.. The detailed letter for outcome of AGM duly signed by Company Secretary is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) E-voting results attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)