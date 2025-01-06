Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.5
2.16
3.1
0.58
Other operating items
Operating
1.5
2.16
3.1
0.58
Capital expenditure
0.16
0.05
-0.03
0.18
Free cash flow
1.66
2.21
3.07
0.77
Equity raised
46.46
44.51
40.11
36.13
Investing
-0.52
0.45
0.42
-0.31
Financing
0.02
-0.39
0.04
-0.11
Dividends paid
0.4
0.64
0.64
0.4
Net in cash
48.02
47.42
44.28
36.87
