Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Share Price

89
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open93.99
  • Day's High96
  • 52 Wk High113.61
  • Prev. Close93.06
  • Day's Low88.41
  • 52 Wk Low 43
  • Turnover (lac)16.86
  • P/E8.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.86
  • EPS10.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.02
  • Div. Yield1.07
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Sector

Finance

Open

93.99

Prev. Close

93.06

Turnover(Lac.)

16.86

Day's High

96

Day's Low

88.41

52 Week's High

113.61

52 Week's Low

43

Book Value

71.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

71.02

P/E

8.62

EPS

10.8

Divi. Yield

1.07

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 50.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.98

7.98

7.98

7.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.32

38.41

38.2

36.39

Net Worth

53.3

46.39

46.18

44.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.5

2.16

3.1

0.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

95.74

60.67

56.68

20

18.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

95.74

60.67

56.68

20

18.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.88

0.37

0.04

0.02

0.02

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vijay Maheshwari

Non Executive Director

BIJAY MURMURIA

Whole-time Director

Bhawani Shankar Rathi

Non Executive Director

Anil Kumar Birla

Non Executive Director

Garima Maheshwari

Independent Director

S A Ramesh Rangan

Independent Director

Santanu Mukherjee

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DHWANI FATEHPURIA

Independent Director

Deepankar Bose

Independent Director

Rana Som

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd

Summary

Sumedha Fiscal Services Limited is a front ranking financial services Company incorporated in 1989. The Company evolved into a prominent financial services company, marked by a resolute and committed journey. Their services encompasses Debt Syndication, Financial Restructuring, Stressed Asset Resolution, Mergers and Acquisitions, Equity Placement, Valuation, Takeover, Delisting & Buyback, Initial Public Offering, and Mutual Funds Distribution. These services fall within the overarching categories of Investment Banking, Capital Market and Wealth Management. The Company ventured into Merchant Banking and was initially registered with SEBI as a Category III Merchant Banker which later on got upgraded to Category I. Sumedha Fiscal came out with a Public Issue in 1995 and in 1996. Capital Resources International ltd. (CRIL), a Group Company started stock broking activity as member on NSE in the Capital Market Segment and as dealer of OTCEI. CRIL was merged with Sumedha Fiscal with effect from 1998 to have synergies in operations, operational efficiency and higher net worth. Started in Kolkata, it gradually expanded to other cities with presence across 8 locations namely Bangalore, Guwahati, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Hyderabad.The Company holds a prominent position as a distributor of Mutual Funds and maintains affiliations with major Asset Management Companies in the country. It offers a Digital Platform for Mutual Fund Transactions, allowing users to navigate
Company FAQs

What is the Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd share price today?

The Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd is ₹71.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd is 8.62 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd is ₹43 and ₹113.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd?

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.21%, 3 Years at 40.64%, 1 Year at 106.57%, 6 Month at 81.16%, 3 Month at 68.74% and 1 Month at -17.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.57 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 50.34 %

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
