Summary

Sumedha Fiscal Services Limited is a front ranking financial services Company incorporated in 1989. The Company evolved into a prominent financial services company, marked by a resolute and committed journey. Their services encompasses Debt Syndication, Financial Restructuring, Stressed Asset Resolution, Mergers and Acquisitions, Equity Placement, Valuation, Takeover, Delisting & Buyback, Initial Public Offering, and Mutual Funds Distribution. These services fall within the overarching categories of Investment Banking, Capital Market and Wealth Management. The Company ventured into Merchant Banking and was initially registered with SEBI as a Category III Merchant Banker which later on got upgraded to Category I. Sumedha Fiscal came out with a Public Issue in 1995 and in 1996. Capital Resources International ltd. (CRIL), a Group Company started stock broking activity as member on NSE in the Capital Market Segment and as dealer of OTCEI. CRIL was merged with Sumedha Fiscal with effect from 1998 to have synergies in operations, operational efficiency and higher net worth. Started in Kolkata, it gradually expanded to other cities with presence across 8 locations namely Bangalore, Guwahati, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Hyderabad.The Company holds a prominent position as a distributor of Mutual Funds and maintains affiliations with major Asset Management Companies in the country. It offers a Digital Platform for Mutual Fund Transactions, allowing users to navigate

