SectorFinance
Open₹93.99
Prev. Close₹93.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.86
Day's High₹96
Day's Low₹88.41
52 Week's High₹113.61
52 Week's Low₹43
Book Value₹71.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.02
P/E8.62
EPS10.8
Divi. Yield1.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.98
7.98
7.98
7.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.32
38.41
38.2
36.39
Net Worth
53.3
46.39
46.18
44.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.5
2.16
3.1
0.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
95.74
60.67
56.68
20
18.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
95.74
60.67
56.68
20
18.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.88
0.37
0.04
0.02
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vijay Maheshwari
Non Executive Director
BIJAY MURMURIA
Whole-time Director
Bhawani Shankar Rathi
Non Executive Director
Anil Kumar Birla
Non Executive Director
Garima Maheshwari
Independent Director
S A Ramesh Rangan
Independent Director
Santanu Mukherjee
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DHWANI FATEHPURIA
Independent Director
Deepankar Bose
Independent Director
Rana Som
Reports by Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd
Summary
Sumedha Fiscal Services Limited is a front ranking financial services Company incorporated in 1989. The Company evolved into a prominent financial services company, marked by a resolute and committed journey. Their services encompasses Debt Syndication, Financial Restructuring, Stressed Asset Resolution, Mergers and Acquisitions, Equity Placement, Valuation, Takeover, Delisting & Buyback, Initial Public Offering, and Mutual Funds Distribution. These services fall within the overarching categories of Investment Banking, Capital Market and Wealth Management. The Company ventured into Merchant Banking and was initially registered with SEBI as a Category III Merchant Banker which later on got upgraded to Category I. Sumedha Fiscal came out with a Public Issue in 1995 and in 1996. Capital Resources International ltd. (CRIL), a Group Company started stock broking activity as member on NSE in the Capital Market Segment and as dealer of OTCEI. CRIL was merged with Sumedha Fiscal with effect from 1998 to have synergies in operations, operational efficiency and higher net worth. Started in Kolkata, it gradually expanded to other cities with presence across 8 locations namely Bangalore, Guwahati, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Hyderabad.The Company holds a prominent position as a distributor of Mutual Funds and maintains affiliations with major Asset Management Companies in the country. It offers a Digital Platform for Mutual Fund Transactions, allowing users to navigate
The Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd is ₹71.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd is 8.62 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd is ₹43 and ₹113.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.21%, 3 Years at 40.64%, 1 Year at 106.57%, 6 Month at 81.16%, 3 Month at 68.74% and 1 Month at -17.93%.
