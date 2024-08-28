|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|The Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24, including the Notice convening 35th Annual General Meeting, along with communication for TDS on Dividend being sent to the members through electronic mode, are attached. The Annual Report including Notice is also uploaded on the Companys website and can be accessed at - https://www.sumedhafiscal.com/ftp/Investors/Annual%20Reports/ar2024.pdf Intimation under Regulation 30 and 44(3) of LODR - as attached herewith. Reg. 44(3) and 30 of LODR - as attached herewith Revised Voting Results due to typographical error along with Scrutinizers Report dated 28-Aug-24 - as enclosed herewith - Reg. 44(3) of LODR Revised Voting Results due to typographical error along with Scrutinizers Report dated 28-Aug-24 - As enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)
