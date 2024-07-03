iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

88.9
(-2.80%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

62.76

50.62

41.11

12.93

14.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.76

50.62

41.11

12.93

14.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.78

0.04

0.06

0.01

0.02

Total Income

63.54

50.66

41.18

12.93

14.23

Total Expenditure

55.67

46.67

36.94

3.84

10.83

PBIDT

7.87

3.99

4.24

9.09

3.41

Interest

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

PBDT

7.87

3.98

4.23

9.09

3.4

Depreciation

0.56

0.48

0.4

0.38

0.41

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.07

0.48

1.21

1

0.68

Deferred Tax

0.54

0.05

0.33

-0.01

0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

5.71

2.96

2.28

7.71

2.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.87

2.38

2.74

8.01

2.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.87

2.38

2.74

8.01

2.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.35

2.98

3.43

10.03

3.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.98

7.98

7.98

7.98

7.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.53

7.88

10.31

70.3

23.98

PBDTM(%)

12.53

7.86

10.28

70.3

23.9

PATM(%)

9.09

5.84

5.54

59.62

15.04

Sumedha Fiscal: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.