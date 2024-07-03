Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
62.76
50.62
41.11
12.93
14.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
62.76
50.62
41.11
12.93
14.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.78
0.04
0.06
0.01
0.02
Total Income
63.54
50.66
41.18
12.93
14.23
Total Expenditure
55.67
46.67
36.94
3.84
10.83
PBIDT
7.87
3.99
4.24
9.09
3.41
Interest
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
PBDT
7.87
3.98
4.23
9.09
3.4
Depreciation
0.56
0.48
0.4
0.38
0.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.07
0.48
1.21
1
0.68
Deferred Tax
0.54
0.05
0.33
-0.01
0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
5.71
2.96
2.28
7.71
2.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.87
2.38
2.74
8.01
2.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.87
2.38
2.74
8.01
2.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.35
2.98
3.43
10.03
3.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.98
7.98
7.98
7.98
7.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.53
7.88
10.31
70.3
23.98
PBDTM(%)
12.53
7.86
10.28
70.3
23.9
PATM(%)
9.09
5.84
5.54
59.62
15.04
