Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
34.15
34.13
32.98
20.2
25.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.15
34.13
32.98
20.2
25.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.42
0.02
0.09
0.78
0.2
Total Income
37.57
34.14
33.08
20.98
25.79
Total Expenditure
32.88
31.34
31.17
18.78
22.6
PBIDT
4.69
2.8
1.91
2.2
3.19
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
4.69
2.8
1.91
2.2
3.19
Depreciation
0.22
0.21
0.18
0.19
0.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.23
0.36
0.56
0.31
0.46
Deferred Tax
0.2
0.24
-0.62
0.11
0.38
Reported Profit After Tax
3.04
1.99
1.79
1.6
2.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.04
1.99
1.79
1.6
2.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.04
1.99
1.79
1.6
2.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.8
2.49
2.24
2
2.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.98
7.98
7.98
7.98
7.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.73
8.2
5.79
10.89
12.46
PBDTM(%)
13.73
8.2
5.79
10.89
12.46
PATM(%)
8.9
5.83
5.42
7.92
8.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.