iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd Quarterly Results

90.26
(0.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

34.15

34.13

32.98

20.2

25.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.15

34.13

32.98

20.2

25.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.42

0.02

0.09

0.78

0.2

Total Income

37.57

34.14

33.08

20.98

25.79

Total Expenditure

32.88

31.34

31.17

18.78

22.6

PBIDT

4.69

2.8

1.91

2.2

3.19

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

4.69

2.8

1.91

2.2

3.19

Depreciation

0.22

0.21

0.18

0.19

0.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.23

0.36

0.56

0.31

0.46

Deferred Tax

0.2

0.24

-0.62

0.11

0.38

Reported Profit After Tax

3.04

1.99

1.79

1.6

2.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.04

1.99

1.79

1.6

2.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.04

1.99

1.79

1.6

2.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.8

2.49

2.24

2

2.71

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.98

7.98

7.98

7.98

7.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.73

8.2

5.79

10.89

12.46

PBDTM(%)

13.73

8.2

5.79

10.89

12.46

PATM(%)

8.9

5.83

5.42

7.92

8.44

Sumedha Fiscal: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.